Rakhi 2020: 5 Sugar-Free Sweets You Can Make For Healthy Festive Spread

Rakhi festival celebrates the strong bond between siblings but involve the whole family in the fun celebrations. Sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and get gifts in return. The small but significant ritual culminates by treating each other with sweets. So, there's no way the festival can be celebrated without making some desserts at home. But, if you and your family are working towards a healthy diet sans sugar, don't let the festive vibe die down. Make delicious sugar-free desserts for the Rakhi feast.





Here are some dessert/sweet recipes that are made without sugar or with healthier alternatives. Make Rakhi festival as fun as it is supposed to be with these healthier sweets.





5 Sugar-Free Desserts For Raksha Bandhan -

1. Ragi Coconut Ladoo

Ragi is a super healthy grain, which adds high nutrition value to this traditional Indian sweet. With the addition of coconut, jaggery and crunchy peanuts, this protein-rich ladoo is just perfect for your healthy festive menu.





Click here to view full recipe.





Coconut ladoo made ragi is a great sweet option.







2. Sugar-Free Modak

Another traditional Indian sweet turned healthier. Make this modak with the goodness of almonds, walnuts, raisins, cashew nuts and coconut. Dates do the job of sweetening this dessert perfectly.





Click here to view full recipe.





3. Oats Kheer

First, this kheer is made with healthy oats and not rice. Then it contains a variety of nutrients from almonds, banana and milk. Then it is sweetened with healthy raisins and dates. We say, this kheer is just perfect.





Click here to view full recipe.











4. Grilled Almond Barfi

Barfi made with grilled almonds is nothing like you've eaten before. The smokiness from the grill, healthfulness of almonds and creaminess of khoya - all add up to make this delicious, guilt-free barfi. You can add honey, jaggery or other healthier sweeteners to this barfi.





Click here to view full recipe.











5. Sugar Free Chocolate and Coconut Mousse

If you want to make something chocolate-y for the festival, go for this sugar-free chocolate and coconut mousse. Milk, coconut milk, chocolate and eggs come together to make soft and melt-in-mouth mousse. You may add sweetener of your choice or simply skip it.





Click here to view full recipe.





Chocolate mousse is just the melt-in-mouth dessert you were looking for.



Try these 5 amazing guilt-free dessert recipes for Rakhi festival to please your health-conscious family. We are sure they'll love whatever you choose to make.





Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!









