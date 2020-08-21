Indian Cooking Tips: These <i>Aloo Palak Gujiyas</i> Can Be A Delicious Crispy Treat This Monsoon

Gujiyas are traditionally sweet.

Indian cuisine is packed with interesting snacks and savouries to tantalise our taste buds. Trust it to come up with some of the most innovative combinations and you won't be disappointed, ever. Be it a variety of kebabs and pakodas, or curries and chaats, Indian cuisine can customise everything for everyone! Don't like too much aloo in your chaat? Spruce it up with chickpeas, corn or sprouts instead! Not a fan of bread pakoda? Choose from paneer, aloo, onion or even even baby corn!





The rainy season is perhaps the best time to savour such desi snacks. While the mention of rains and snacks immediately transports us to crispy and crunchy pakodas, have you ever gone beyond to experiment a little? If you are willing to try something innovative and utterly delicious in your kitchen, then we've got the perfect appetiser for you!





Aloo Palak Ki Gujiya is an absolute delight. Gujiyas are traditionally linked with the sweet khoya ones that we get to enjoy around the festival of Holi. But this one is a scrumptious combination of mashed potatoes, cottage cheese and spinach sautéed with onions, ginger, green chili, and cumin seeds - this stuffing makes for a yummy treat. This filling is enclosed in a maida gujiya mould, which is deep-fried to crispy perfection.

Find the full recipe of Aloo Palak Ki Gujiya here.





This recipe goes further to place these gujiyas in rich tomato-based gravy made with whole spices and laced with butter and cream. But, you can enjoy the gujiyas without the gravy as well, or pair them with a tangy chutney of your choice!





Make the most of monsoon showers with these tempting savoury gujiyas at home. Let us know your experience in the comments section below.







