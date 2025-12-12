For most Indians, one thing that stays constant on their plate is achaar. From tangy mango and spicy lemon to crunchy mixed vegetables, the world of pickles is as diverse as our cuisine. Each variety brings its own burst of flavour, turning even the simplest meal into a treat. Among these, amla achaar is a winter favourite, loved for its tangy taste and health benefits. But have you ever tried combining amla with green chillies? This fiery twist takes the classic pickle to a whole new level, adding heat to the tang and making it absolutely irresistible. This tempting recipe was shared by the Instagram page @myflavourfuljourney.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Amla Mirch Ka Achaar?

Amla is packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre, which help boost immunity, improve digestion, and promote healthy skin and hair. Green chillies add a dose of Vitamin A and capsaicin, which can aid metabolism. When consumed in moderation, this achaar can be a tasty way to include these nutrients in your diet.

Is Amla Mirch Ka Achaar Good For Digestion?

Yes, amla mirch ka achaar can aid digestion when eaten in moderation. Amla is rich in fibre and helps regulate bowel movements, while spices like fennel, carom seeds and asafoetida are known for their digestive properties. However, avoid overeating as pickles are high in salt and oil.

Can You Make Amla Mirch Ka Achaar Without Oil Or With Less Oil?

Yes, you can make a low-oil version of amla mirch ka achaar by reducing the amount of oil used for tempering. However, oil acts as a natural preservative, so if you use very little or no oil, the achaar should be stored in the refrigerator and consumed within a few days to prevent spoilage.

What Dishes Pair Best With Amla Mirch Ka Achaar?

Amla mirch ka achaar pairs wonderfully with Indian meals such as dal-chawal, parathas, puris and simple sabzi-roti combinations. It also adds a tangy kick to khichdi or curd rice, making everyday meals more flavourful.

How To Make Amla Mirch Ka Achaar | Achaar Recipes

Wash the amla and green chillies thoroughly. Steam the amla for about 10 minutes until slightly soft. Dry roast yellow mustard seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds and cumin seeds in a pan for a few minutes until aromatic. Transfer the roasted spices to a food processor and grind them into a coarse powder. Let the steamed amla cool, remove the seeds and cut them into halves. Place them in a bowl. Slit the green chillies and add them to the bowl with the amla. Add the prepared masala, then sprinkle turmeric, red chilli powder, carom seeds, nigella seeds and salt. Mix everything well. Heat oil in a pan, add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), and let it sizzle. Pour the hot oil over the amla and chillies mixture and mix well. Your amla mirch ka achaar is ready to be savoured!

Can Amla Mirch Ka Achaar Be Made Without Steaming Amla?

Yes, you can make amla mirch ka achaar without steaming the amla, but steaming helps soften the fruit and reduces its bitterness. If you skip steaming, the achaar will have a firmer texture and a slightly sharper taste. Make sure to cut the amla into small pieces so the spices coat them well.

How To Store Amla Mirch Ka Achaar?

To keep your amla mirch ka achaar fresh and flavourful for weeks:

Use a clean, dry glass jar for storing the achaar. Moisture can spoil it quickly.

Cool the achaar completely before transferring it to the jar.

Pour enough oil so that the amla and chillies are submerged. This acts as a natural preservative.

Keep it in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight. If the weather is very humid, you can refrigerate it.

Always use a clean, dry spoon when serving to avoid contamination.

Serve this tangy and spicy amla mirch ka achaar with your meals and enjoy its burst of flavour every day.