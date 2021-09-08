Capsicums are crunchy, pack just the right amount of heat and come in enticing vibrant colours. But even with these qualities, the humble capsicum does not find itself under the limelight in an Indian kitchen. We either save it for our pizzas and pasta or pair it as an extra with some other vegetable if it is lucky enough to see the light of the day. But do we ever think of capsicums as the main dish itself? Well, if your answer to the question is no, then maybe this recipe of an easy and delicious bharwa capsicum can hopefully change that.

Capsicums are easy to cook and taste delicious

(Also read : Weight Loss: Low-Calorie Stuffed Capsicum To Keep Your Diet Goals Intact)





In simple words, Bharwa Capsicum is deseeded capsicum stuffed with a tangy and spicy potato filling, fried until it is juicy and delicious. The tangy potato filling is balanced just right with the mild heat of the soft capsicum skin and it makes for an interesting pair with rice or roti. If you'd rather not fry the capsicum, try baking it by applying some olive oil and salt on the capsicum skin and savour this easy dish for lunch or dinner. Want to give this a try? Read the recipe below:

How To Make Bharwa Capsicum l Bharwa Capsicum Recipe

In a pan heat oil and add ginger garlic paste until the raw smell is gone. Add onions and spices like jeera powder, coriander, red chilli powder, haldi etc. Once the masala has been mixed properly, add boiled and mashed potatoes and mix everything well. Once the mixture is done, stuff it into deseeded capsicums and fry until light brown on all sides. Turn off the heat and enjoy the soft and delicious bharwa capsicum for an easy weekday meal. For the detailed recipe and instructions, watch the video in the header section.





(Also read : Make South Indian-Style Capsicum (Shimla Mirch) Chutney To Go With Your Dosa And Idli)





Use different colour capsicum for a colourful meal spread. Would you try the recipe? Let us know in the comments below.