Make South Indian-Style Capsicum (Shimla Mirch) Chutney To Go With Your Dosa And Idli

Red capsicum chutney makes for a delicious side dish.

If you are a fan of south Indian food, you would regard the importance of chutneys that accompany the meals. Be it dosa, idli, medu vada or uttapam, a chutney is a must. We usually pair these dishes with coconut chutney, which is an undisputed winner when it comes to south Indian cuisine. But, we also want variety on our plate, so we pair coconut chutney with other kinds of chutneys. This chutney made of capsicum or bell pepper or Shimla mirch is unheard of but it is a must-try. With or without the pairing of coconut chutney, capsicum chutney is a worthy side dish that is sure to elevate your meal.





Not just south Indian foods, you can use capsicum chutney as a side dish for your parathas, puri-aloo and Indian thalis as well. This capsicum chutney can also make for a yummy spread for bread toasts or as a filling for sandwiches. We love capsicum in kadai paneer, paneer tikka, noodles and stir fried dishes; the vegetable will work great as chutney too. In this recipe, we are using red bell pepper but you can use the usual green one or the yellow one if you want. We chose red bell pepper as it imparts an attractive red colour and a tinge of sweetness along with tanginess to the chutney. Red capsicum is also known to contain more of vitamin C than other kinds of bell peppers.

Red bell pepper is said to contain more vitamin C than other bell peppers.









Recipe of Capsicum (Shimla mirch) Chutney:



Ingredients:

2 red bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 tablespoon urad dal

3-4 garlic cloves

2 red chilies

Half teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

1 teaspoon tamarind water (imly ka pani) or lemon juice

Salt to taste



For Tempering:

A bunch of curry leaves

Half teaspoon mustard seeds

A dash of hing (asafetida)

1 teaspoon urad dal

1 red chilli



Method:

1. Roast urad dal in some oil along with the red chilies, cumin seeds and garlic. Add onions and saute them. Next, add tomatoes, capsicum and salt and saute till the vegetables are cooked. Let the mixture cool down.

2. Put the mixture in a blender along with tamarind water or lemon juice and blend it till it turns into a smooth paste. You can add some water, if required.

3. Prepare the tempering now. Heat some oil in a small pan. Add hing and mustard seeds. Once the seeds begin to crackle, add curry leaves, red chilli and urad dal. When dal turns golden, turn off the gas.

4. Pour the tempering over the chutney and serve.





Surprise your family with this unique red capsicum chutney and enjoy the creamy, luscious south Indian-style chutney with your favourite meals.








