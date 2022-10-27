Legumes are one of the main ingredients in Indian dishes. They are extremely versatile, loaded with essential nutrients and offer numerous health benefits. And one such legume that is used to make a variety of dishes is kala chana or black chickpea. It has a good amount of protein and fibre and keeps you full for a longer period of time. Considering this, here we bring you a delectable Bihari-style kala chana ghugni recipe that is sure to leave you drooling!





Also read: Ghugni: The Iconic Street Side Snack Bengal Can't Do Without





Ghugni is a popular Bengali snack that is made using soaked dried yellow peas. This Bihari-style version of it is made using kala chana and offers a burst of flavours in the mouth. The best part about this recipe is that it can be prepared in just 30 minutes. You can have it as is, pair it with crispy puris or any Indian bread of your choice. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:

Bihari-Style Kala Chana Ghugni Recipe: How To Make Bihari-Style Kala Chana Ghugni

To begin with the recipe, first, wash the kala chana nicely. Soak them in water for around 8-9 hours. Once done, strain the water and keep aside. Now, add them in the pressure cooker with some water and cook till 5 whistles. Strain the boiled chana and keep aside.





Also read: Egg Ghugni Recipe: How To Make Kolkata's Famous Egg Ghugni





Next, heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan. Add jeera and green chillies. After the green chillies turn golden, add the boiled chana. Add rock salt and cook for 5 mins on high flame. Lower the flame to medium and add dhaniya powder and haldi powder. Cover it and cook for another 10 mins. Finally, top it with some kasuri methi and garam masala. Bihari-style kala chana ghugni is ready!











For the complete recipe of Bihari-style kala chana ghugni, click here.











Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.