Snacking is an important part of our daily lives, but finding the perfect combination of taste and nutrition can be a challenge. If you are tired of reaching for the same old potato chips or crackers, it is time to get excited about a new snacking obsession – broccoli crisps. These deliciously crunchy treats are not only addictive, but they are also packed with nutrients. This quick and easy recipe can be made in just a few minutes. You can indulge in a guilt-free treat that's perfect for on-the-go snacking or as a healthy addition to your meals.





Also Read: Want A Healthy Start To 2026? Here's An Easy High-Protein Meal Plan For Daily Diet





Food vlogger Kavita shared the recipe for broccoli crisps on her Instagram account, and we just can not wait to try it.

Check out the full recipe below:

How To Make Broccoli Crisps At Home

Ingredients:

3 broccoli crowns

1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

Olive oil

Instructions:

Par-boil the broccoli florets in water for 2–3 minutes until just fork-tender. Do not overcook. Next, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and sprinkle a thin, even layer of Mozzarella cheese on it. Place the broccoli florets on top of the cheese and space them out. Use the bottom of a heavy glass to firmly press each floret until flattened to about 1 cm thick. Brush lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with the seasonings mentioned above. Add one more layer of cheese over the florets. Bake for 5 minutes until the cheese is golden brown and the edges are crispy.

Also Read: Midnight Craving Recipes: Late-Night Food Ideas That Won't Keep You In The Kitchen





The broccoli crisps are ready to eat. Serve them with cream cheese, olive oil, avocado, or any dip of your choice. Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.