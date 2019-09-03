Weight Loss: This Decadent Broccoli And Cheese Soup Is Haven For Keto Diet Followers

Broccoli cheese soup is a perfect combo of health and taste

There is no dearth of fad diets in the world of health and nutrition. Since a lot of people are now following ketogenic diet for weight loss, the internet is brimming with keto-friendly recipes. If you're also in search of keto recipes that are both healthy yet tasty at the same time, we bring to you a decadent soup that is simply hard to resist and will help you in losing weight. We're talking about broccoli and cheese soup that spells indulgence with every sip you take! This heart-warming and deliciously rich soup is perfect to savour during monsoons as there is a slight nip in the air. Just follow the step-by-step recipe shared below with these tips and hacks to get the perfect crisp and crunch.





For this recipe, follow these tips:

Start by cutting the florets off the broccoli stalk. Just make sure you cut it as close to the head of the floret.

If you wish to get a bite of broccoli in every sip of the soup, skip pureeing the broccoli florets and finely chop the florets instead.

Add basil and thyme leaves while sauteing the broccoli stalks to give your soup a minty freshness.

De-glaze the sauteed mixture with vegetable stock to infuse the flavours.

Broccoli is rich in multiple nutrients which makes it extremely healthy



The recipe of keto-friendly broccoli cheese soup has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.

This hearty combo of broccoli and cheese is sure to win many hearts. Try making this soup at home and get ready to bag some compliments. Click this link to know more about healthy and delectable keto-friendly recipes.







