Weight Loss: This Decadent Broccoli And Cheese Soup Is Haven For Keto Diet Followers

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: September 03, 2019 14:57 IST
There is no dearth of fad diets in the world of health and nutrition. Since a lot of people are now following ketogenic diet for weight loss, the internet is brimming with keto-friendly recipes. If you're also in search of keto recipes that are both healthy yet tasty at the same time, we bring to you a decadent soup that is simply hard to resist and will help you in losing weight. We're talking about broccoli and cheese soup that spells indulgence with every sip you take! This heart-warming and deliciously rich soup is perfect to savour during monsoons as there is a slight nip in the air. Just follow the step-by-step recipe shared below with these tips and hacks to get the perfect crisp and crunch.
(Also Read: 3 Broccoli Recipes That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Veggie)
This hearty combo of broccoli and cheese is sure to win many hearts. Try making this soup at home and get ready to bag some compliments. Click this link to know more about healthy and delectable keto-friendly recipes.
Happy Cooking!
Comments
About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!