Butter chicken is that iconic North Indian dish that's loved around the world for its creamy, spicy goodness. Whether it's at restaurants, weddings, or parties, this dish is always a hit. And why wouldn't it be? The rich gravy and flavour-packed chicken are irresistible. While there are tons of delicious variations out there, let's be real: sometimes, you don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. That's where the pressure cooker comes in! It'll give you the same amazing taste in a fraction of the time. Ready to satisfy those butter chicken cravings in minutes? Let's dive in.





But, before you get cooking, here are some pro tips to make your butter chicken even better.

Tips to Make Butter Chicken:

Use hung curd: Marinating your chicken properly is key. To make sure your spices stick well, use hung curd-this means no excess water, just thick, creamy goodness.

Right choice of chicken: Boneless chicken is the way to go. Chicken breasts or thighs are perfect for this recipe-they're juicy, tender, and perfect for marinating.





Oil or ghee with butter: Yes, butter is a must, but to avoid burning, start with a bit of oil or ghee before adding the butter. It'll keep things smooth and flavorful.





Don't skip kasuri methi: This simple ingredient adds a huge punch to the gravy. Trust us, it makes a difference!

How to Make Butter Chicken in a Pressure Cooker:

Start by marinating your chicken. Take the boneless chicken and add ginger garlic paste, hung curd, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, salt, kasuri methi, cream, oil, and chicken masala. Mix everything well and let it marinate while you prep the rest.





Next, grab a pressure cooker. Add 3 to 4 tomatoes, 3 onions, whole red chillies, cardamom, bay leaves, cloves, garlic cloves, ginger, and a few coriander sprigs. Throw in some butter and about a glass of water. Put the lid on, set the flame to medium, and cook for two whistles. Let the pressure release, then let it cool down. Once it's cooled, remove the whole spices and blend everything into a smooth puree.





Now, heat some desi ghee in the same pressure cooker and add a bit of butter. Toss in ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and chicken masala. Cook this for a few seconds, then add your gravy mixture and stir everything together.





While the gravy simmers, heat some oil in a pan and roast your marinated chicken. Be sure to flip it so it doesn't burn-just a nice golden colour is what you're after. Once that's done, take some soaked cashews and blend them into a smooth paste. Add this to the gravy along with some cream. Let everything cook on low heat, checking the chicken to make sure it's cooked through. Once done, remove the chicken and set it aside. Add the chicken pieces back into the gravy and toss in garam masala for that extra kick. If you like your food spicier, feel free to throw in a bit of extra chilli powder. Taste the gravy and adjust the salt if needed.





For extra creaminess, add a cup of milk to the gravy. This will give it a rich, velvety texture. Cover the cooker and cook for another 5 minutes, then garnish with fresh coriander leaves.





Serve your delicious butter chicken with naan or roti, and you're good to go!





Isn't that easy? Now you can make restaurant-style butter chicken anytime, in no time!



