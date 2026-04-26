Chicken is enjoyed in many forms across kitchens, one of them being salami. Most of us usually pick it up from the market without a second thought, even though it often contains preservatives and additives. But what if you could make soft, juicy chicken salami at home with just a few basic ingredients? Homemade versions not only taste fresher but also let you know exactly what goes into your food. The process is simpler than it sounds and does not require any special equipment. With this easy recipe, you can prepare chicken salami that is perfect for sandwiches, wraps or quick snacks. The recipe for this homemade chicken salami has been shared by @homechefalison on Instagram.





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How To Make Chicken Salami At Home | Chicken Salami Recipe

Add boneless chicken pieces to a blender along with garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper powder, chilli powder, one egg and salt to taste. Blend until the mixture turns into a smooth paste. Transfer the mixture onto a sheet of foil, shape it into a log and roll it tightly. Seal the edges well and steam for about 20 minutes. Once cooked, let it cool completely. Unwrap to reveal your homemade chicken salami. Slice it into rounds and enjoy.

Watch the full recipe video below:



Is It Necessary To Add Egg In Chicken Salami? What Can You Use Instead?

Adding an egg helps bind the chicken mixture and gives the salami a firm texture. However, it is not compulsory. You can replace it with cornflour, arrowroot powder or breadcrumbs mixed with a little water or milk. These alternatives help hold the mixture together while steaming.

Can Fresh Ginger And Onion Be Used Instead Of Powdered Spices?

Yes, fresh ginger and onion can be used instead of powders. Finely mince or grate them and squeeze out excess moisture before adding. This prevents the mixture from becoming too wet and helps maintain a firm texture in the salami.

How To Make Chicken Salami Without A Steamer At Home?

If you do not have a steamer, you can cook the wrapped salami in a deep pan filled with some water. Place a rack or inverted bowl inside, keep the salami above the water level and cover the pan tightly. Cook on low heat until firm and fully done.





Also Read: Love Omelette? Then You Must Try This Salami Omelette!

How To Store Homemade Chicken Salami Properly?

Once cooled, wrap the chicken salami tightly in cling film or store it in an airtight container. It keeps well in the refrigerator for up to four days. For longer storage, slice it and freeze in sealed bags, then thaw as needed.





With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, homemade chicken salami can be a convenient and flavourful addition to your meals.