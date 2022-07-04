Chicken is one of the most popular meats out there. This versatile non-vegetarian ingredient can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even mid-meal snacks. No matter how you prepare chicken, it is always delightful to bite into various chicken delicacies. The moment you grab a bite of a juicy and tender chicken piece, your mouth is sure to start salivating. The process of dipping the piece of chicken pieces into a delicious gravy and then popping it into your mouth is nothing short of therapeutic. All that talk of dieting and weight loss is likely to disappear in a matter of minutes.





However, the process of making chicken tender and juicy is of utmost importance before cooking anything. So, here we bring you some easy tips and tricks that can help you churn out delicious, juicy and tenderized chicken pieces. Take a look.

Here's A List Of Some Tips And Tricks You Must Try:

Marinate Chicken Pieces

Preparing a marinade before cooking any type of chicken is extremely important to keep it juicy and flavoursome. While you marinate the chicken, make sure you keep the marinade moist and seal the chicken for not less than 3-4 hours; even better if you let it soak up the goodness overnight, especially in the case of grilled and Tandoori Chicken. Yogurt and buttermilk contain enzymes and acids that work together to break down the proteins in chicken meat, causing it to become more tender.

By Pounding

Use the meat-beating tool to evenly beat the meat over the entire surface. Go back and forth over the meat until it's as thin as you need for the recipe you're using. This is a great way to prepare meat using simple methods such as grilling and roasting.

Basting

Basting is the process of pouring the oil or butter (or any other source to cook chicken) on to the chicken while it is cooking. Basting helps the chicken distribute the juices equally during the process. If you are grilling or baking, take the chicken out every 20-30 minutes to pour the oil or butter over it.

Low And Slow Cooking Method

Slow cooking allows time for flavours and juices to penetrate into the chicken pieces, giving even more juiciness. It works best with bone-in thighs and other dark meat, or you could roast an entire chicken this way.





Try these easy hacks and let us know how they worked for you in the comment section below. If you have any easy hack, let us know!









