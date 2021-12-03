Think indulgence, and you are sure to picture a plate of decadent biryani along with mirchi ka salan and raita; Isn't it? This royal feast has been the highlight of our lavish lunch and dinner spreads since time immemorial. Deep-set flavours and overwhelming aroma, this dish is a hit among both children and adults. With the overwhelming popularity of biryani, we have witnessed so many different variations of the same over the years - each unique to each region. For instance, Hyderabadi biryani, Kolkata biryani, Lucknowi biryani and more, there are wide range of recipes to pick and choose from. And the best part is, each biryani recipe spells indulgence with every bite.





Here we bring you one more entrant to the list- the popular Yakhni Biryani. Yakhni Biryani is quite similar to Kashmiri delight Yakhni Pulao. Long-grain Basmati rice teams up with the juicy and succulent chicken pieces and whole spices to make this authentic Yakhni Biryani! So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the delectable biryani recipe. Take a look:

Here's How You Can Make Chicken Yakhni Biryani | Chicken Yakhni Biryani Recipe:

To make this recipe, you need to first prepare the chicken gravy for the base of biryani. Heat oil/ghee in a pan and add onion slices. Then, add whole spices and fry it for a minute on medium-low flame.





Then, add chicken pieces and stir until it changes its colour. Now add ginger garlic paste, dry masalas, yogurt, tomato puree, mix them well and stir constantly till oil separates. Now add drained rice and green chilies, stir it and taste the salt, adjust it if required.





For the full recipe of Chicken Yakhni Biryani, Click here.





Try this recipe at home with a bowl full of salan and enjoy the wholesome royal feast. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Happy Cooking!









