What is condensed milk? Condensed milk is a sweet dairy-based liquid that is produced by removing the moisture out of cow milk. Now, you must be wondering, what is condensed milk used for? How can we make it a part of our cooking? This thick and sweet liquid is mainly used for making desserts. You can make candies and chocolates using condensed milk. It is also used in Indian desserts like kheer and phirni. Another popular use of this condensed milk is as a replacement for an egg to make delicious eggless cakes.





Condensed milk is used in large quantities whenever one has to make a dessert, because of which it becomes expensive to use store-bought condensed milk. Just because one ingredient is expensive doesn't mean one shouldn't make a dish! Therefore, we found a way to solve this expensive problem with a cost-effective solution. We have found a recipe to make condensed milk at home, that into 5 minutes!

Cooking Tips: Make condensed milk at home for all your dessert needs

How to Make Condensed Milk at Home:

Because of its name and packaging, people always think that condensed milk is difficult to make at home. But the truth is that it is one of the easiest recipes to make! All you need is three ingredients: milk, sugar and baking soda. You start with putting your milk on the stove and wait for it to reach a boil. Once it starts boiling, add sugar to it. Mix the sugar and milk thoroughly. The high heat and mixing help with removing the moisture of the milk and sugar and hence condensing it. Add baking powder while mixing. Let the liquid thicken for a while and then remove it from flame. The cool-down process will furth thicken the milk, resulting in condensed milk.











