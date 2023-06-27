Milk, a vital component of our daily lives, has always been celebrated for its nutritional benefits and rich calcium content. Since childhood, we've been encouraged by our parents and elders to consume at least two glasses of milk every day. However, with the wide range of milk varieties lining supermarket shelves today, such as full cream, toned, double-toned, and skimmed milk, it's essential to delve deeper into the question of which type is truly superior. While skimmed milk, also known as non-fat milk, has gained popularity among the health-conscious crowd, claiming to aid in weight loss, we must examine both sides of the coin to uncover the truth. Is skimmed milk genuinely effective for weight reduction? And how does it compare nutritionally to whole milk? Let's find out.

What is skimmed milk?

Skimmed milk is devoid of fat and contains less than 0.5 grams of fat, with no additional fat-based ingredients. Fat is removed from whole milk to churn out skimmed milk. It possesses a lighter and thinner consistency compared to its creamier counterpart, whole milk.

What is whole milk?

Whole milk is cow milk which has its fat content intact. No fat is removed from the milk during processing so it has the highest fat content, which can be around 3.2 per cent. This milk is used to produce toned and skimmed milk by removing its fat.

Key Differences Between Whole Milk And Skimmed Milk

Whole milk has a higher saturated fat and calorie count than skimmed milk.

Whole milk has higher vitamin D content.

While skimmed milk has a thinner consistency, whole milk is thicker and creamier.

When fat is removed, nutrients are removed. But vitamins A and D are usually added back. However, skimmed still lacks fat-soluble vitamins like E and K. Also, whole milk is still higher in vitamin D content.

Skimmed Milk Vs Whole Milk? Which One Is Healthier?

If you are aiming for weight loss, skimmed milk is the obvious choice due to its low-calorie content and gentle impact on the digestive system. Dietitian Sunali Sharma explains, "Skimmed milk or low-fat milk is an excellent choice for individuals aiming to control their calorie intake. A glass of full-fat milk may contain up to 10 grams of fat and roughly 176 kilocalories (kcal), whereas an equivalent amount of skimmed milk may contain anywhere between 2 to 0 grams of fat and approximately 89-118 kilocalories (kcal)."





However, it is important to note that when saturated fats are reduced in the daily diet, fat-soluble vitamins may not be adequately absorbed by the body. Consequently, the body may compensate by turning to carbohydrates and sugars to fill the nutrient gap, potentially triggering heightened cravings. These conflicting findings have led to divided opinions among health experts.

Dr Sharma advises, "Even if you choose to incorporate skimmed milk into your daily diet, it is crucial to supplement it with other healthy dietary habits to ensure you obtain the necessary healthy fats, thereby avoiding untimely sugar cravings.





While skimmed milk may be deemed healthier due to its lower calorie content, it remains vital to obtain healthy fats from other sources to maintain a balanced diet. Both whole milk and skimmed milk offer unique advantages, so long as the chosen option is complemented by a well-rounded nutritional regimen, contributing to an overall healthy lifestyle.