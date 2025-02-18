Indian cuisine is a world of its own, offering a vibrant mix of dishes ranging from roti to lentils, and everything in between. One element that truly elevates the experience is chutney. This delightful side dish, with its spicy, sour, or sweet notes, adds an incredible flavour boost to any meal. If you have ever had an Indian thali, you will know that chutney is the perfect accompaniment to roti, vegetables, and curry. It transforms even the simplest meals into something special. And when it comes to snacks, chutney is often the missing piece that completes the dish.





There is no shortage of chutney varieties across India, with different kinds made to suit the seasons. For instance, raw mango chutney is a summer favourite in many households. One chutney that is universally adored is coriander and tomato chutney, though there are plenty of variations to keep things interesting. Today, we are going to show you a version with a fresh, tangy twist. This chutney is made even more unique with the addition of walnuts and dry pomegranate seeds, giving it a delightful nutty flavour. It's just as easy to make as the classic version, with a few extra ingredients for added flair. Let's dive into the recipe!

Calories in Coriander Tomato Chutney | 100 Grams Serving

If you are watching your calorie intake, you will be pleased to know that coriander tomato chutney is relatively low in calories. A 100-gram serving of this chutney typically contains around 45-55 calories. The walnuts add a little extra, but they also contribute healthy fats that are beneficial for your heart. This chutney is packed with fresh ingredients like coriander, tomatoes, and pomegranate seeds, making it a healthy and flavourful option for your meals.





Ingredients for Coriander Tomato Chutney





Before we dive into the recipe, here's a quick list of the ingredients you will need to make this mouth-watering chutney:





Fresh coriander leaves (2 cups)





Roasted tomatoes (2 tomatoes)





Garlic cloves (5-6 cloves)





Green chillies (7-8 chillies)





Walnuts (2 pieces - optional)





Black salt and white salt to taste





Anardana (dried pomegranate seeds, 1 tbsp)





Water for blending





Mustard oil (1 tsp - optional, for longer shelf life)

Step-by-Step Guide to Make Coriander Tomato Chutney

Here's a simple, easy-to-follow guide to making your very own coriander tomato chutney:





Step 1: Clean and Prepare the Fresh Coriander Leaves





Start by thoroughly washing the fresh coriander leaves. After cleaning, chop the coriander roughly and set it aside for blending. Fresh coriander gives the chutney a bright, herbal flavour that is the foundation of this recipe.





Step 2: Roast the Tomatoes and Garlic for Extra Depth of Flavour





Roasting the tomatoes and garlic in a pan before adding them to the chutney enhances the overall taste. The caramelisation of the tomatoes gives the chutney a slightly smoky, rich flavour. You can skip this step, but roasting adds a unique touch.





Step 3: Adjust Spice Levels with Green Chillies





Green chillies are a key ingredient in this chutney, providing the perfect balance of spice. Depending on your spice tolerance, you can adjust the number of chillies. This chutney leans towards the spicy side, but it is easy to adjust based on your preferences.





Step 4: Blend All the Ingredients Together





Now, add your chopped coriander, roasted tomatoes, garlic cloves, green chillies, and optional walnuts into a mixer or blender. Season with black salt, white salt, and dried pomegranate seeds (anardana). Blend everything together with a bit of water until you achieve a smooth chutney.





Step 5: Add Mustard Oil to Preserve and Enhance Flavour





A teaspoon of mustard oil not only helps preserve the chutney but also imparts an additional layer of flavour. The mustard oil's sharpness complements the chutney's tanginess and increases its shelf life.





Step 6: Transfer and Serve Your Fresh Coriander Tomato Chutney





Once blended to your desired consistency, transfer the chutney into a bowl. It is now ready to serve. Enjoy it with dal rice, roti, pakoras, or any other snacks you prefer. This chutney will make any meal a little more exciting!

Health Benefits of Coriander and Tomato Chutney

This coriander tomato chutney is not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. Coriander is rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins, while tomatoes offer a dose of Vitamin C and lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. The walnuts add heart-healthy fats, and pomegranate seeds are great for digestion. This chutney, therefore, not only elevates the flavour of your meals but also supports your overall health.

How to Store and Preserve Coriander Tomato Chutney

If you find yourself with extra chutney, storing it properly ensures it stays fresh for longer. Store the chutney in an airtight container and refrigerate it. Adding mustard oil helps extend its shelf life, but it should generally last for about 3-4 days when kept in the fridge.

Why You Should Try This Tangy Coriander Tomato Chutney Recipe

This coriander tomato chutney with pomegranate seeds and walnuts is an exciting twist on the classic version. The unique combination of tangy pomegranate and nutty walnuts offers an unforgettable flavour profile that will add a new dimension to your meals. It is simple to make, packed with nutrients, and perfect for pairing with a variety of Indian dishes.





Give your regular green chutney a refreshing twist with the tangy punch of pomegranate seeds. This vibrant chutney is the ideal way to spice up your meals while enjoying a healthy, flavour-packed side dish!