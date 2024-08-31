Green chutney isn't just a condiment in Indian homes-it's a whole vibe. Whether you're slathering it on sandwiches, dipping snacks in it, or just adding a zing to your dal-chawal, this chutney is a must-have. Made with fresh coriander (dhaniya), mint (pudina), green chillies, and a splash of something tangy, it's a simple yet essential recipe. But even with the basics down, things can still go wrong. You might end up with chutney that's too bitter, too runny, or just not as vibrant as you'd like. Sound familiar? Don't stress; we've got the fixes for you.





Also Read: Indian Chutneys Among 50 Best Dips In The World, As Per Taste Atlas

Here's How To Avoid 4 Major Dhaniya Chutney Mistakes In Your Kitchen:

1. Got Runny Chutney? Here's How to Fix It

We eat with our eyes first, and a good green chutney should be thick, almost like ketchup. But sometimes, it turns out runny and watery. So, what's the fix? You can thicken it by adding a spoonful of plain yogurt or some fried Bengal gram (chana dal). Another trick is to simmer the chutney in a pan until the extra liquid evaporates. Just remember to let it cool before storing it.

2. Dealing with Bitter Chutney? Here's the Fix

Ever had your chutney taste more bitter than you'd like? This usually happens because of old ingredients, too much of certain things, or over-blending. But don't worry, you can balance that bitterness out. Add a little sweetness with honey or sugar, or some acidity with lemon juice or yogurt. You can also sprinkle in some extra black salt. Adjust until it tastes just right.





Also Read: Odisha's Unique Red Ant Chutney Granted Geographical Indication (GI) Tag

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Keep Your Green Chutney Green: Here's How

No one likes their bright green chutney turning into a dull brown mess. This happens due to oxidation, which is basically the exposure of your ingredients to air. But there's an easy fix - just add some lemon juice, vinegar, or tamarind after blending to keep that vibrant green colour. Store it in an airtight glass container and keep it cool and dry to avoid any discolouration.

4. How to Tell if Your Chutney's Gone Bad

The best way to know if your chutney has gone bad is to trust your senses. If it looks off or smells funky, it's time to toss it. Any sign of mould or a foul odour means it's a no-go. Don't risk it; just make a fresh batch instead.





Now that you're all set with these green chutney hacks, why not whip up a batch and keep it ready for your next meal? If you need a recipe, we've got you covered - just click here!