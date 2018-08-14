Highlights South Indian food is an all-time favourite of many

South Indian food tastes the best when paired with four types of chutneys

Each chutney has its own distinct and strong flavour

Be it kids or adults, south Indian food is an all-time favourite of many. Not only is it healthy and nutritious, but light on the stomach as well. When it comes to south Indian food, idli is one delight that is loved by many. One can happily kick-start their day with some steamed idlis and a bowl of piping hot sambar. However, what adds to the culinary experience is the presence of chutneys that are usually paired with this fluffy delight. South Indian food tastes the best when paired with four types of chutneys - coconut, coriander, mint and tomato. The interesting thing is that all these chutneys are coconut-based; however, each chutney has its own distinct and strong flavour, which only complements to the subtle taste of the heavenly south Indian delights.





Here Are Four Chutneys That Must Be Paired With South Indian Food:

1. Coconut Chutney





This condiment not only stands out on its own but also provides a great flavour when eaten with south Indian delicacies like idli, vada, dosa, paniyaram etc. Fresh coconut is used as the main ingredient of this chutney, which is usually blended or crushed into a paste with dal and roasted chana. The earthy taste and flavour of coconut chutney comes from roasted Bengal gram or chana dal. The tempering of mustard seeds, red chillies, urad dal and curry leaves add a nice piquant aroma and flavour to the chutney.

Fresh coconut is used as the main ingredient of this chutney





2. Coriander Chutney





This chutney tastes the best when paired with fried delights like vada and aloo bonda. Coriander lends a refreshing taste and flavour to the condiment and the addition of lemon juice or tamarind enhances the flavours of coriander.





Coriander lends a refreshing taste and flavour





3. Tomato Chutney





This aromatic and tasty chutney has a nutty texture. Made with grated coconut, onions and tomatoes, this chutney is perfect for people who like a bit of tanginess. The presence of garlic in it adds a strong flavour, which is hard to resist. Pair this coconut-based tomato chutney with ghee-roasted dosa and you're done for the day.





Made with grated coconut, onions and tomatoes, this chutney is perfect for people who like a bit of tanginess​





4. Mint Chutney





If you wish to savour something on a lighter note, bring this mint chutney to your rescue. This chutney will take care of your digestive woes, primarily because of the presence of mint in it. Pair it with sambar rice or tamarind rice and make the most of the culinary experience.





This chutney will take care of your digestive woes





So, the next time you plan to savour on south Indian food, do pair these chutneys with it and make the eating experience more joyful.







