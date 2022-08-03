How many of you try to follow a protein-rich diet but fail to do so? Well, you are certainly not the only one. While you may try adding things like paneer, tofu, chickpeas, and more, you might still be unable to cook them every day. But if there is any protein-packed ingredient that one can have any day at any time, it is our beloved eggs! Eggs are easily available, not expensive, and easy to cook. However, if you are bored of having the same kind of egg recipes, how about this time you try out this creamy egg curry?!





As the name suggests, this creamy egg curry has subtle and light flavours that are perfect to relish on a summer day. However, don't worry; this recipe doesn't entirely make use of the cream. It also has malai and milk to enhance the flavour and make it richer in taste. This recipe goes well with a ghee-laden roti. It is undoubtedly comforting in every bite. If you wish to make it spicy, you can pair it with a green chili! This recipe is also amazing to make when you have guests coming over and are unsure of what to cook. Within 15 minutes, a whole meal will be ready to serve. Check out the full recipe below.





Creamy and delicious, this egg curry recipe is fit for royalty.

Creamy Egg Curry Recipe: Here's How To Make Creamy Egg Curry

Eggs should be boiled, then sliced in half, and set aside. Heat oil in a pan, add the onion-chili paste, and stir continuously to prevent browning. After some time, stir in the ginger-garlic paste, salt, dhaniya, jeera powder, and black pepper powder should be added to this and cooked till the masala leaves oil on the sides. Turn off the flame once the masala has been properly cooked. Now carefully add the milk. Allow it to thicken for a while. Next, add some cream. Toss in the sliced eggs and let them heat. Garnish with dhaniya leaves and serve!

Try them out and let us know how you liked their taste!