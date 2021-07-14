Eggs are truly versatile in nature - from making a quick egg sandwich for breakfast to a rich egg biryani for dinner, they can go a long way. But the most common and loved egg dish has to be an egg curry. It is fuss-free, quick and tastes as delectable as you want it. And if you are making the mistake of dismissing it as a simple curry, let us remind you that egg curry comes in varieties aplenty. From the creamy egg makhani to south Indian flavours infused Chettinad egg curry to the tangy gaon egg curry, there is one for everyone.

Egg curry is a simple yet widely loved curry

In simple words, an egg curry can switch between being a comfort food and a fancy meal real quick, and that is what makes it even better. So, to add colour to your mundane lunches, we bring to you a vibrant green masala egg curry made with fresh herbs like coriander and mint.





Eggs are high in nutrients, are a great source of good cholesterol and Vit D and luckily work for almost everyone including some vegetarians. So are you excited for a protein fix in a delicious way? read the recipe for this green masala egg curry right away

How to make Green Masala Egg Curry | Green Masala Egg Curry Recipe

First, boil eggs and peel them. Marinate these eggs in haldi, red chilli powder and salt and fry them slightly for some added flavour. For the green masala, in a grinder add chopped coriander, chopped mint, chilli, medium size ginger and 5-7 cloves of garlic. Grind and make a smooth paste.





In a pan, heat some oil, add cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add onion paste and let it cook until slightly pink. To this add dried masalas like dhaniya powder, jeera powder, haldi, salt and red chilli powder. Cook for 5 mins and then add the green paste and some water. Once the gravy reaches the desired consistency, add the fried eggs and let it cook for 2 mins. Remove from heat, serve hot and enjoy with rice roti or naan. Read the full recipe here.





How did you like the green masala egg curry and what would you pair it with, let us know in the comments below









