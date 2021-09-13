Looking for a yummy snack to pair with your evening chai? We might just have the perfect recipe for you. Gujarati culture believes in the tradition of eating "nashto" and they have amazing snack recipes that are delicious and spicy. So, if you are a fan of theplas and dhoklas then you should try making dhebras to accompany your evening tea.











What is a dhebra, you ask? Dhebra is a delicious Gujarati dish that is often enjoyed as snack and/or breakfast. Also called Methi na Dhebra, they are vadas made of millet flour (bajra flour), methi, spices and more. The preparation of this vada is very similar to the recipe of making any Indian flatbread as a dough is prepared to make dhebras. Traditionally, Dhebras are deep-fried in the shape of cutlets but nowadays people have chosen a healthy way and started to pan-fry them. However, when dhebras are pan-fried, they are rolled thin like theplas.





Dhebra's are rolled like theplas when they are pan-fried.

How To Make Gujarati-style Dhebra:

You need to start by making a dough out of bajra flour, gehu ka atta, fresh methi, dhaniya, green chillies, til, ajwain, haldi, black pepper, salt, ghee, jaggery and yoghurt. Knead the dough and gradually add water as per requirement. Once the dough is ready, divide it into small balls. Press the dough with your hands and shape them into thick circles. Deep fry the circle till they are browned and crispy. You can also cook it in a manner that is healthier and uses less oil.





You can prepare it in an air-fryer or bake it in an oven.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Dhebra.











You can enjoy dhebras with pudina chutney, yoghurt and pickles.











What are you waiting for? Try this recipe out today and do tell us how you enjoyed them in the comments section.