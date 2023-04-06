Easter is around the corner and the preparations have already begun. One food that we are looking forward to gorging on is yummy easter eggs. These decadent sweet treats come in a variety, of flavours, fillings and arrangements. You must have noticed them beginning to appear on shelves of bakeries and stores around you. Eggs are said to symbolise renewal and rebirth. But they can also be interpreted as an indulgence - after all, many devotees abstain from eggs and non-veg during Lent, the fasting period that precedes Easter. These festive eggs have many versions and base ingredients, ranging from simple cashews or almonds to decadent chocolate and fondant. But if you're looking for a quick and simple recipe, we've got you covered!

Now, many traditional recipes use egg whites to bind the ingredients. But you can also use certain other alternatives. If you are vegetarian or if you simply don't like working with raw eggs, our recipe is perfect for you. Another advantage of this recipe is that it doesn't need egg moulds. These treats are whole eggs rather than hollowed-out ones, which makes the process simpler and quicker. But the best thing is that once you make the base, you can customise it any way you want! Find out more below:

How To Make Marzipan Easter Eggs At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Veg Easter Eggs

Easy Easter Egg Recipe: Marzipan is typically made using almonds, but you can also use cashew nuts, as shown below. Photo Credit: iStock

Dissolve sugar in the water of equal quantity and boil to make a sugar syrup. Grind crushed cashew nuts and icing sugar to form a fine powder. Sieve the powder and grind any remaining cashew-sugar lumps again. In a large bowl, add vanilla/ almond/ rose essence to the sieved mixture, along with around 3-4 tbsp of the syrup. Mix well by hand to start forming a dough and continue adding small quantities of sugar syrup while kneading. Once done, let the dough rest for 20-25 minutes and then divide it into smaller pieces. Add the food colouring of choice and/ or cocoa powder to each part. Roll the dough pieces and shape them into eggs. It is best to allow the Easter eggs to air-dry overnight (or for at least 12 hours) before consumption or decoration with icing.

Click here for the full recipe for Marzipan Easter Eggs

Tips For Making Yummy Easter Eggs:

Easy Easter Egg Recipe: These sweet treats can be decorated and arranged in creative and colourful ways. Photo Credit: iStock

Roast the cashew nuts on a low flame for a few minutes and cool them before grinding. This will enhance the flavour and consistency of the egg.

Take care to place the Easter eggs on cling wrap, parchment paper or a similar non-sticky surface for drying.

While shaping the eggs, you can create a small hollow, fill it with chopped nuts and cover it with more dough before rolling it again. This will give you a different kind of Easter egg.

If you have an Easter egg mould, you can simply spread the marzipan over it to make a classic outer covering and fill the interior with candies or other sweet elements. This recipe works both ways.

What are you waiting for? Try making these delectable Easter Eggs today!