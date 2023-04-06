How often do you cut into an unripe mango? If you say "quite often," then you've come to the right place! Summer is here, and so is the time to devour the "king of fruits" every single day. Easily available (and accessible) throughout the season, the tropical fruit holds a constant position in our kitchen pantry. Mango is best enjoyed when it is sweet, juicy, and ripened to perfection. But many times, you end up buying unripened ones that are still a bit green and tangy. Before you think of discarding them for being sour, hold on! We have got you covered here. We bring you some genius tips that will help you ripen the mangoes at home, naturally. But first, let's find out how to identify a ripe mango.





How To Tell If A Mango Is Ripe? 5 Tips And Tricks To Pick A Ripe Mango:

Check the colour:

The outer skin of a ripe mango will usually be a combination of green, yellow, and red colours. However, the colour may vary depending on the variety of mango you choose. Look for a mango that is bright and vibrant in colour.

Check the firmness:

Gently press the mango with your fingertips. If you can do it smoothly, then the fruit is ready to be relished. But remember, it should not be too soft either. If the mango is firm and hard, it may need some more time to ripen.

Check the aroma:

A ripe mango will have a sweet, fruity aroma at the stem end. If it doesn't have any smell, it might not be ripe yet.

Check the texture:

The skin of a ripe mango should be smooth and slightly soft to the touch. The harder (and greener) the skin is, the more time it will take to ripen.

Look for signs of wrinkles

If the mango has wrinkles or shrivelled skin, it may be overripe and no longer good to eat. You can either discard it or make a milkshake and aam papad with it.





How To Ripen An Unripe Mango At Home?

Ripening a mango naturally involves a few simple steps, and it can be done at home without the use of any artificial ripening agent. Here are some methods to ripen mangoes naturally:

Keep mangoes at room temperature:

The fruit will ripen naturally at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. It may take several days for the mango to ripen, depending on its initial ripeness and the temperature in the room.

Place mangoes in a paper bag:

If you want to speed up the ripening process, put the mangoes in a paper bag. The bag will trap the ethylene gas produced by the mangoes, which will help them to ripen faster.

Use a banana or apple:

Place a ripe banana or apple in the paper bag with the unripe mango. The banana will release more ethylene gas, which will accelerate the process.

Wrap the mango in a towel:

Wrap each mango separately in a towel or newspaper. This will help to trap the ethylene gas and will also prevent the fruit from getting bruised.

Keep mangoes in a warm area:

Placing an unripe mango in a warm area, like the top of the refrigerator or near a heat source, can also help speed up the ripening process. However, be careful not to place it under direct sunlight, as this can cause them to spoil.





Now that the mango is ready to be relished, you need to store it right to extend its shelf-life (and freshness). Here, we curated a list of important tips to remember while storing mangoes.





How To Store Mango: 6 Quick Tips To Keep Mango Fresh For Long:

Refrigeration:

Mangoes should be stored in the refrigerator at a temperature between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius to slow down the ripening process and keep the fruit fresh for longer.

Paper bag:

Place the wrapped mango in a paper bag to absorb any moisture and prevent the fruit from ripening further.

Airtight container:

Cut the fruit into pieces and store it in an airtight container in your refrigerator to prevent contamination and spoilage.

Freezing:

Mango can also be frozen for longer shelf life. Cut it into pieces and place it in a freezer-safe bag, then store it in the freezer and use it as needed.

Vinegar solution:

Using vinegar solution will help remove mould from the skin of mangoes. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water, gently wipe the fruit with a soft cloth, rinse and dry completely before storing.

Separating ripe and unripe mangoes:

To prevent ripe mangoes from spoiling unripe ones, it's best to store them separately to avoid the ethylene gas produced by ripe mangoes from affecting the unripe ones and causing them to ripen too quickly.





Conclusion: By following these methods, you can enjoy fresh and delicious mangoes at home for a longer period of time. Happy summer!