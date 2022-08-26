Breads are a huge part of Indian cuisine. And no, we are not talking about the roti, naan, and other varieties of Indian breads. Here, we mean the simple toast that you have every morning. That one piece of bread or pav, whether with tea, loaded with butter or jam, stuffed like a sandwich, or in another recipe, is always comforting and delicious to have. However, when it comes to this loaf of bread, we always buy it from the local shops or supermarkets and if you want a fancier bread then maybe from a bakery. Until now, hardly anyone of us thinks of making bread ourselves. But if you crave that hot and refreshing taste of baked bread, then how about making some pavs at your home!?





Now we know that making a pav from scratch sounds like a huge task. But trust us, it's not that difficult. Plus, when you see the result, you will know that the efforts were worth it. When you make these pavs, you can use them to make various things. Have it with bhajis, smash in vadas in the middle or make a bun muska; each way, it will be delicious. Check out the recipe below:

Eggless Pav Recipe: Here's How To Make Eggless Pav

Take a bowl and add milk, water, sugar, and yeast to this. Fold everything gently. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix both the mixtures together with some oil and butter. Prepare a soft dough. Then let this dough rest for an hour. When it rises, grease a pan and shift the dough in that. Then bake it at 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. Then cut the bread into thick pavs and enjoy!

Try out this recipe, and let us know how it turned out for you!