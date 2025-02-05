For many of us, midweek is the most challenging part of the week. With half a week over and half yet to go, it's a time when we simply want to get through as soon as possible. We may find ourselves low on energy and lacking the motivation to work. And what's better than food to make yourself feel better? Indulging in delicious food is an instant pick-me-up, and if you're searching for some ideas, we have just what you need. Introducing Lay's Pav! A spicy and crispy snack that tastes so good that you're sure to become addicted once you try it out.

What Makes Lay's Pav A Must-Try?

Lay's pav gives an interesting makeover to plain pav. Typically, the pav is stuffed with a vada made from potatoes. However, in this recipe, the vada is replaced with crispy Lay's chips. The result? A delicious snack that's soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. It also consists of a cabbage mixture, which further adds flavour to the pav.

What To Serve With Lay's Pav?

Lay's pav tastes good on its own. However, if you feel like pairing it with an accompaniment, opt for schezwan chutney. Its spicy flavour will make the pav taste even better. Additionally, you can also savour Lay's pav with pudina chutney, tomato ketchup, or mayonnaise.

Pav Recipes | How To Make Lays Pav At Home

Making Lays pav at home is pretty simple. The recipe was shared by chef Mahima Dhoot on her official Instagram handle. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Start by adding sliced cabbage, onions, and carrot to a large bowl.

Add mayonnaise along with schezwan sauce and chaat masala. Mix well.

Heat a tawa, spread some butter, and toast the pavs well from both the sides.

Once done, slice the pav in half and place the prepared cabbage mixture over it.

Top it with Lays chips and grated cheese.

Close the pav and sprinkle some more cheese if desired.

Your Lays pav is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Make this delicious Lays pav for your next snacking session and enjoy it with your family!