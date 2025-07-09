The month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds deep religious significance in Hinduism. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this holy period is marked by ritual fasting, prayers, and consumption of satvik food. This year, Sawan 2025 begins on 11 July and continues until 9 August, featuring four consecutive Somvar (Monday) fasts observed by devotees.





Many people avoid grains, pulses and regular salt during this time, opting instead for ingredients such as potatoes, sabudana (sago), milk, curd, and buckwheat flour, along with rock salt. While dishes like sabudana khichdi, buckwheat puri and sabudana tikki are popular, falhaari namkeen stands out as a delicious, crunchy snack ideal for fasting days.





Also Read: 9 Hassle-Free Vrat-Special Recipes You Can Try While Fasting This Sawan Somvar

What Is Falhaari Namkeen?

Falhaari namkeen is a traditional vrat (fasting) snack, commonly prepared during Sawan, Navratri, and other fasting occasions. It is made with a mix of ingredients including makhana (fox nuts), aloo lachha (potato sticks), dry fruits, peanuts, black pepper, and rock salt. Lightly sweet and savoury, it is easy to prepare and far healthier than most store-bought namkeen options.

Step-by-Step Recipe For Falhaari Namkeen

1. Prepare Aloo Lachha

Take two medium-sized potatoes. Peel, wash and grate them. Soak the grated potatoes in water for 15 minutes to remove excess starch. Then strain them using a cotton cloth, squeeze out the water, and spread them out to dry slightly. Once dry, fry the potato lachha in oil over a low flame until golden and crisp. Keep aside.

2. Fry Makhana And Dry Fruits

Heat one tablespoon of ghee in a pan. Lightly roast one cup of makhana until crisp. In the same pan, add a little more ghee and fry almonds, cashews, and peanuts until golden. Set aside.

3. Mix Everything Together

In a large bowl, combine the fried aloo lachha, makhana, and dry fruits. Add roasted cumin powder, black pepper powder, and rock salt. Mix thoroughly to coat all the ingredients evenly.

4. Prepare Curry Leaf Tadka

Heat ghee in a small pan and fry a few curry leaves until crisp. Allow them to cool, crush them slightly, and add them to the namkeen mix. This step adds an extra punch of flavour.

5. Add Powdered Sugar

To balance the flavours, grind a quarter cup of sugar into a fine powder using a mixer. Add it to the namkeen and mix well. The result is a lightly sweet, crunchy mixture perfect for fasting snacks.

Why Make Falhaari Namkeen At Home?

This homemade vrat snack is not only simple to prepare but also allows you to control the ingredients and avoid preservatives. It is perfect for Sawan Somvar fasting, light on the stomach, and works as a midday pick-me-up during vrat. Plus, it can be stored in an airtight container for a few days.





This Sawan, try skipping the store-bought namkeen and make your own falhaari snack mix at home. It is flavourful, fresh, and keeps you energised through the fast. You may end up making it even when you are not fasting.