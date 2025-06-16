Indian cuisine is rich in variety, offering numerous versions of the same dish, each differing in taste and flavour. Fish curry is one such dish with several regional variations - from Bihari-style fish curry to Bengali, Goan, and Amritsari versions - all popular among non-vegetarians. The difference in preparation techniques and the choice of spices in each style gives them a distinct taste.





To this list, we're adding a flavourful recipe for Fried King Fish Curry - a spicy, indulgent dish that's sure to become your new favourite. It's perfect for special occasions or when you want to treat yourself to something delicious at home. So, without further delay, let's get into the recipe!





What is King Fish?

King fish, also known as surmai, is prized for its firm, flavourful meat. In this recipe, the fish is first marinated and shallow-fried, then simmered in a spice-rich curry. While coconut milk or curd is used in some fish curries, here we're using freshly grated coconut for added texture and depth.

How To Make Fried King Fish Curry I King Fish Curry Recipe:

Ingredients





Fish (Marinade):





King fish pieces - 5 to 6





Red chilli powder - to taste





Salt - to taste





Turmeric - 1/2 tsp





Coriander powder - 1 tsp





A few coriander leaves, chopped





Oil - for frying





For the Curry:





3 onions, chopped





2 tomatoes, chopped





3 whole red chillies





2 tbsp fresh grated coconut





1 tbsp red chilli powder





1/2 tsp turmeric





1 tbsp coriander powder





A pinch of garam masala





1/2 cup tamarind water





Salt - to taste





Curry leaves - a few





1 tsp mustard seeds





1/2 tsp cumin seeds





1 green chilli (optional)





1 tbsp oil





Method

Marinate the Fish

Clean the fish thoroughly. Add oil, red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, and coriander powder. Mix well and marinate for 15 minutes.

Fry the Fish

Heat oil in a pan and shallow-fry the marinated fish pieces until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

Prepare the Masala

In another pan, heat a little oil. Add garlic cloves, whole red chillies, and chopped onions. Sauté until golden. Add chopped tomatoes and grated coconut, and cook until soft. Let the mixture cool, then grind into a smooth paste.

Make the Gravy

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and green chilli. You can also add finely chopped onion at this stage if you like. Sauté for a minute.

Add Spices

Now add the prepared masala paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Pour in the tamarind water. If the gravy is too thick, add half a cup of plain water.

Add the Fried Fish

Add the fried fish pieces to the curry. Cover with a lid and cook on low flame for 5 minutes to let the flavours meld. Turn off the heat and let it rest for a couple of minutes.





Serve





Serve your hot, flavourful Fried King Fish Curry with steamed rice for a wholesome meal.





If you're a seafood lover, this deliciously spicy and aromatic curry is a must-try!