For seafood lovers, a bowl of fish curry is the ultimate comfort food. It is light yet so wholesome, and it always provides a magical treat to the taste buds. The best part is that there are endless fish curry recipes to try. Be it the classic Goan fish curry, Malvani fish curry, Amritsari fish curry, or Bengali doi maach, they are distinct in their own way. Adding to the list, we're excited to share another delightful fish curry recipe with you. It hails from the state of Andhra Pradesh and might just become your new favourite. Before we get to the recipe, let's see what this fish curry is all about.

What Is Andhra-Style Fish Curry?

Also known as Chepala Iguru, this fish curry is a staple in Andhra households. To make it, marinated fish is fried until golden brown and then cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy. It has a slightly tangy flavour due to the addition of tamarind. Coconut, too, helps add a distinct taste to the fish curry. Andhra-style fish curry is perfect for those who like their fish curries to have a kick of spice. It can be prepared for both lunch and dinner. Pair it with steamed rice or roti to put together a wholesome meal.

Andhra-Style Fish Curry Recipe | How To Make Andhra-Style Fish Curry

To make this curry, start by marinating the fish with red chilli powder, haldi, and salt. Make sure to coat the fish well and keep it aside for at least half an hour. Once done, heat oil in a kadhai and fry the marinated fish pieces until they turn golden brown in colour. Now, add in the chopped onions and green chilies. Saute well. Next, add the ginger-garlic paste, tomato,tamarind, coconut, cumin powder, coriander powder, coriander leaves, and salt. Continue to fry until the oil separates. Add water and bring it to a boil. Finally, add the fried fish and boil for another 8-10 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and serve hot. Andhra-style fish curry is ready to be savoured.





For the complete recipe for Andhra-style fish curry, click here.

Make this delightful fish curry at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. Meanwhile, if you're on the hunt for more fish curry recipes, click here to explore our impressive collection.