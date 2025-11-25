If you're a fan of Indian street food, chances are jini dosa is already on your radar. This Mumbai-born delight combines the classic South Indian dosa with a medley of spicy and savoury toppings. But what if you could enjoy it with an added nutritional boost? Introducing the high-protein version of jini dosa, packed with moong dal and paneer to keep you full and satisfied. The best part? You can easily whip it up at home, or get it delivered straight to your doorstep via an online food delivery app. Whether you're a foodie, a fitness enthusiast, or just someone who loves a good snack, this protein-packed jini dosa is sure to hit the spot.





Also Read: Vada Pav, Bun Maska, Jini Dosa And More: 5 Mumbai-Style Recipes You Must-Try

What Is Jini Dosa?

Jini dosa is a popular Mumbai street food that blends traditional South Indian dosa with spicy and cheesy toppings. Its special appeal lies in how it's presented - the dosa is filled with ingredients like cheese, paneer, veggies, and spices, then folded or rolled, and served hot and crispy.

What Makes This High-Protein Version Of Jini Dosa A Must-Try?

This high-protein version of jini dosa is a must-try because it combines the classic flavours of the dish with an extra nutritional boost, making it a guilt-free indulgence. The addition of protein makes it perfect for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious foodies alike.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

What To Serve With Jini Dosa?

Jini dosa is often served with a variety of chutneys and sambar to complement its flavours. Some popular options include:

Coconut chutney

Tomato chutney

Green chutney (coriander and green chilli-based)

Sambar

Can You Have Jini Dosa On A Weight Loss Diet?

You can enjoy jini dosa in moderation while on a weight loss diet, but it's essential to balance it with portion control and nutrient-dense foods. The dosa's crispy exterior and fillings can be high in calories, so pair it with nutrient-rich chutneys and veggies to make it a healthier option.

How To Make High Protein Jini Dosa | Jini Dosa Recipe

Grind moong dal, paneer, and coriander with a little water to make a smooth batter.

Add grated cheese, chopped capsicum, onion, and salt to taste. Mix well.

Heat a non-stick pan, pour a ladle of batter, and spread into a thin circle.

Cook on medium heat for 1-2 minutes or until the edges start to curl.

Place a slice of cheese and some paneer in the centre.

Fold the dosa into a triangle or roll it.

Cook for another 1-2 minutes or until the cheese melts and the dosa is crispy.

Serve hot with chutney or sauce.

Can You Make Jini Dosa Without Cheese?

Cheese is a key ingredient in traditional jini dosa, but in this high-protein version, you can skip it or use less. Paneer will provide a similar creamy texture, making it a great alternative.





Also Read: Idli Vs Dosa For Weight Loss: Which South Indian Breakfast Wins?

Tips To Make Perfect Jini Dosa At Home

Get the batter right: Grind the ingredients to a smooth, thin consistency for a crispy dosa.

Grind the ingredients to a smooth, thin consistency for a crispy dosa. Don't overfill: Add a small amount of filling to make it easy to fold and cook evenly.

Add a small amount of filling to make it easy to fold and cook evenly. Cook on medium heat: Achieve crispy edges and a cooked centre with medium heat, no need to rush!

This protein-packed jini dosa is a treat for your taste buds! If you're craving the classic version, you can always order it from your favourite online food delivery app.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.