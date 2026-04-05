Cheelas have a way of showing up in our kitchens when we want something quick, familiar and comforting. They are easy to make, endlessly adaptable and work just as well for breakfast as they do for a light meal later in the day. Most of us have grown up eating some version of them, often paired with something cooling on the side. But have you ever tried having cheelas in a slightly different, more comforting way that feels perfect for summer? Introducing Rajasthani cheela raita. This interesting twist on a familiar favourite was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram.

What Makes Rajasthani Cheela Raita A Must-Try?

Rajasthani cheela raita stands out for its comforting balance of textures and flavours. Soft, savoury cheelas soaked in lightly spiced yoghurt create a dish that is both refreshing and filling. The tempering adds warmth, making it a complete meal or a hearty accompaniment.





Also Read: High-Protein Diet: How To Make Your Besan Cheela Protein-Rich

Is Rajasthani Cheela Raita Healthy?

Yes, Rajasthani cheela raita can be a healthy option when prepared with balanced ingredients. The cheela provides protein and energy, while yoghurt supports digestion and gut health. It is light on the stomach yet nourishing enough to keep you satisfied. Portion control and minimal oil keep it nutritious.

When Is The Best Time To Eat Rajasthani Cheela Raita?

This dish works well as a brunch, lunch or early dinner option. Its cooling yoghurt base makes it especially suitable during warmer weather. Because it is easy to digest, it also suits days when you want something light but wholesome.

Can Rajasthani Cheela Raita Be Made Ahead Of Time?

The cheelas can be prepared in advance, but the dish tastes best when assembled fresh. Adding yoghurt and tempering just before serving keeps the texture and flavour intact. Preparing it too early may cause the cheelas to become overly soft.

What Can You Serve With Rajasthani Cheela Raita?

Rajasthani cheela raita pairs well with simple sides like pickle, roasted papad or a fresh salad. It can also be enjoyed on its own as a one-bowl meal. A glass of buttermilk or chaas makes a great accompaniment for a complete, comforting experience.

How To Make Rajasthani Cheela Raita | Cheela Raita Recipe

Add the paneer, besan, rice flour, green chillies, ginger and salt to a blender jar along with water. Blend until you get a smooth, slightly thick batter. Heat a tawa and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of the batter onto the tawa and gently spread it into a cheela. Cook on medium heat, drizzle a little oil, flip, and cook until both sides turn golden. In a bowl, whisk the Greek yoghurt with water, salt and roasted cumin powder until smooth and slightly flowing in consistency. Cut the cooked cheelas into bite-sized pieces and add them to the yoghurt mixture. Heat oil in a small pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add curry leaves and pour this tempering over the chilla yoghurt mixture. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve immediately.

Check out the full video below:

Tips To Make Perfect Rajasthani Cheela Raita

Batter Consistency: Keep the batter slightly thick to ensure the cheelas turn soft on the inside while remaining lightly crisp on the outside. Add Extra Texture: You can add grated carrot to the batter to enhance texture and add a mild natural sweetness. Serve Fresh: Serve the cheelas immediately after adding the tempering to enjoy the best flavour and aroma.

Also Read: How To Make Authentic Besan Ka Cheela For A Light Breakfast





Would you give this comforting Rajasthani dish a try? Tell us in the comments section below!