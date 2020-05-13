How To Make Himachali Chicken Masala A Protein-Rich Appetiser (Watch Recipe Video)

Highlights The Himachal-special chicken masala is an absolute delight.

Chicken is marinated with cream, curd and freshly prepared masala.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

You can find a host of chicken recipes to make delectable evening snacks. Chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, chicken popcorn - the list is endless. Chicken lovers love their chicken snack in any form. Yet, if you are looking for something different to satiate your before-dinner hunger, try this Himachali murgh masala, which is creamy and spicy, and is pretty easy to make. Himachali food is known for its fresh flavours and aroma and a distinct taste that fills up our heart with joy. This chicken dish is another offering from the cuisine that you must try at home.





It's all about the freshness of the flavours in this luscious chicken dish. So, prepare fresh garam masala from scratch for this recipe with bay leaves, brown and green cardamom, cloves, cumin, black peppercorn and cinnamon. Marinate chicken in cream, hung curd, prepared garam masala and other spices. Cook it on stove and top it with an electrifying tempering of red chillies and coriander.





You can also eat this protein-rich chicken snack for dinner as well. Pair it with naan or roomali roti with masala onion rings and chutney on the side, or simply, make a roll with it.





The gobs of aromatic masala along with lush gravy make this chicken appetiser an absolute delight. Make this Himachal speciality whenever you crave for chicken.

Watch the recipe video of Himachali chicken masala here:

(Also Read: Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tangdi And Other Top Protein-Rich Chicken Recipes)















