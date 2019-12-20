Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich Pahadi Murgh (Chicken) Is Just What You Need In Your Winter Diet

This protein-rich chicken dish is perfect for weight loss diet.

Highlights The pahadi-style chicken dish is comforting and soul-warming.

It is rich in proteins and low in carbohydrates.

Watch the recipe video to make this chicken dish at home.

Chicken finds a prominent place in any weight loss diet. It is low in carbohydrates and high in proteins, making it one of the best foods that can help one burn extra calories. To top it all, chicken can be transformed into a number of succulent dishes. You may have tried chicken in many forms - grilled, fried, minced etc.; but this chicken smeared with the goodness of other nutrient-rich green vegetables is a must-have in your healthy, winter diet. The pahadi-style chicken dish is so comforting and soul-warming that you won't mind having it every now and then. But, what really makes it a winsome dish is that it is super quick and easy to make.





Pahadi murgh is made by marinating chicken in lots of greens - spinach, coriander leaves, mint leaves - and spices like black pepper, garam masala and green chillies. The marinated chicken is sauteed is some oil and it is ready to be served with onions rings, breads and chutney.





The fresh and bright green hue on the chicken makes it hard to resist. This delicious protein-rich chicken dish can also make for a perfect snack to be served to guests. Decorate the chicken pieces on a bed of cabbage leaves and throw in some colourful foods like cherry tomatoes or carrot shaving around. Owing to its healthfulness, this chicken is a must-try if you trying to shed excessive fat.

The recipe video on NDTV Food YouTube channel will show you how to make pahadi murgh in few, easy steps.







Watch: Pahadi Murgh Recipe Video:



