Does the thought of Indo-Chinese food make you slurp? After all, who can resist the tempting noodles, crispy potatoes, schezwan paneer or steaming hot momos?! While these are just some common items to name in this yummy cuisine, there is one non-vegetarian dish that rules over the heart of many. Can you guess what it could be? If your mind automatically thought of chilli chicken, you are definitely right! Chilli chicken has long been on the list of our favourite Indo-Chinese dishes. This dish has a fiery taste along with crunchy fried chicken that gives an explosion of flavour in every bite. However, if you feel that the spice is a little too much for you to handle, then here we bring you a yummy recipe of honey chilli chicken that you would equally love to devour.





As the name suggests, honey chilli chicken consists of honey that makes it taste sweet and cuts out the extreme spicy, giving you a much milder flavour. In this dish, sauces like soy sauce, chilli sauce, vinegar, herbs are used with some honey that amps up the taste in no time. You can easily make this dish at home and serve it with some yummy noodles to enjoy!

Here Is The Recipe Of Honey Chilli Chicken | Honey Chilli Chicken Recipe

To make this dish first, coat chicken pieces with maida and spices and dip them in a cornflour slurry to fry. Now, in a pan, add ginger-garlic paste, onions and capsicum. To this add, soy sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, tomato sauce and honey. Mix again. Now throw in the fried chicken pieces and combine with sauce. Let it cook for five minutes on low to medium flame.

Once done, serve it in a bowl and garnish it with sesame seeds.





Make this yummy desi Chinese starter, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!