Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Peshawari Chicken Kebabs Under An Hour At Home (Recipe Inside)

Made with chicken mince, Peshawari chicken kebabs are marinated in a pool of spices before being shallow-fried to a delicious chewy texture.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: January 08, 2021 15:50 IST

You just need about 40 minutes to prepare these chicken kebabs at home.

Highlights
  • Chicken kebabs are one of the most popular non-vegetarian snacks around
  • There is a huge variety of chicken kebabs to try at home
  • Here's an easy recipe of Peshawari chicken kebabs you can try next

If you are someone who loves gorging on chicken dishes, a platter of chicken kebabs would be a treat to relish. Isn't it? From succulent seekh kebabs, tangdi kebab and chicken shami to aromatic tandoori chicken tikkas, there are options galore and each one better than the other! But what is it about the kebabs that make them an instant crowd-pleaser? The smoky, char-grilled aroma, melt-in-mouth texture or the flavourful mix of distinct spices, perhaps it is all of it together that make them one of the most savoured starters in the world.

If you are a kebab fan, then you must have heard of Peshawari chapli kebab, a star dish said to have originated in Peshawar (now in Pakistan). A gem from the authentic Pashtuni cuisine, chapli kebabs is made with minced mutton and is famous for a chewy texture of kebabs as compared to its Awadhi counterparts. But did you know that there is another Peshawari kebab that is equally delectable - Peshawari chicken kebab.

(Also Read: Bird Flu: Is It Safe To Eat Chicken And Poultry? Here's What WHO Recommends)

54opn0boChicken kebabs are one of the most popular non-vegetarian snacks at any party.

Made with chicken mince, marinated in a pool of spices like red chillies, black pepper, cumin, coriander seeds, pomegranate seeds, ginger and garlic and shallow fried to a succulent, chewy texture that spells delicious at every bite! It also has a subtle crunch of onion and juicy tomatoes that are added to the mice mix right before shallow-frying. They not only retain the moisture but also lend a unique flavour. Perfect to take your snacks platter at get-togethers o dinner parties at home a notch higher, these chicken kebabs are an instant hit.

Newsbeep

Find the full recipe of Peshawari chicken kebabs here.

(Also Read: 11 Easy Chicken Kebab Recipes To Try At Home)

If you've marinated the chicken mince 30 minutes in advance, you only need about 10 minutes to cook a fresh batch! To put it simply, you just need about 40 minutes to prepare these at home.

You can pair these with the staple mint and coriander chutney along with onion rings and lemon wedges on the side.

Try the soft, succulent and absolutely yummy Peshawari chicken kebabs for your next dinner party at home and share your experience in the comments section below.

Comments

