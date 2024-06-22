Ice pops or freezer pops are frozen fruit snacks that immediately take us back to our childhood summer days. These taste like fruit juice frozen into ice that you can slurp on from a thin and long bag. What makes these different from ice creams is that they do not contain any cream or milk, and have a unique packaging without a stick (as in the case of ice popsicles). Freezer pops are like flavoured ice that is crushed, so you get the best of both worlds -- juice and ice. However, instead of eating store-bought freezer pops that may contain artificial flavours, why not make these at home? The recipe is super simple! Read on.

Why Make Ice Pops At Home?

Making ice pops at home can be a fun activity. You can even plan it with your friends, siblings or children for an enjoyable afternoon filled with making yummy ice pops. One of the biggest advantages of making these at home is that you can make them healthier than the packaged ones available in stores. You can control the amount of sugar, use honey or any other sweetener of your choice and also use 100 percent fresh fruits instead of artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Explore Fruits And Flavours!

A fun factor about these ice pops is that you can customise the flavours based on your liking. You can pick the fruits of your choice and also try a combination of different fruits and create new flavours! Combine strawberry with lime, pineapple with kiwi or mango with mint and invent new and delicious ice pops.

How To Make Ice Pops At Home | Homemade Freezer Pops Recipe

The process of making ice pops at home is quite simple. First, take the frozen fruits of your choice. You can take a single fruit or combine it with another fruit for a mixed flavour. Blend these with honey, lemon juice and water to get a smooth juice. Strain the juice if required. Now using a funnel, pour the juice into freezer pop bags, seal these and freeze overnight. Your homemade ice pops are ready! Click here for the full recipe with the list of ingredients.

Try these homemade and refreshing ice pops with your favourite fruits and enjoy them with your friends and family!