As the scorching summer heat beats down on us, the only thing we can look up to is its fruity delights. Summer fruits keep us cool and refreshed. From juicy mangoes to delightful watermelons, the list is endless. One of these fruits (and my personal favourite!) is lychee. This fruit is a soft, whitish-pink delight grown in the tropical and sub-tropical regions and is available briefly. While we can enjoy this fruit as a whole, there are several delicious recipes we can whip up in no time with this fruit. If you love lychee, then we have a special dessert recipe for you – Lychee Shrikhand Truffle!





Instagram creator Nitya Hegde (@finefettlecookerys) shared this recipe on her Instagram handle. Don't worry, as complicated as it sounds, this dessert recipe is made with minimal pantry ingredients and tastes amazing. So if you are ready to wow yourself, your kids and your guests, read on to learn how to make Lychee Shrikhand Truffle at home!

Watch the full recipe here:

How To Make Lychee Shrikhand Truffle At Home | Lychee Shrikhand Truffle Recipe

Digital creator Nitya Hegde shared an easy recipe of Lychee Shrikhand Truffle on her Instagram handle. To make this dessert, take 7-8 lychees and wash them. Remove the seeds from the lychees so that only the flesh remains and keep it aside. Take a muslin cloth and add a cup of curd to it. Make hung curd by straining the water from it. Now, add the hung curd to a bowl. Take a few strands of saffron and add it to milk along with some sugar. Mix well and combine it with the hung curd. Mix all the ingredients until they become frothy and light.





Add the hung curd, saffron milk and sugar mixture to a piping bag and stuff this inside the lychee. Refrigerate the lychees for 20 minutes or more until the mixture sets inside. In the meantime, take 50 grams of white chocolate and melt it. Once the lychee and the mixture are set, coat them in the melted chocolate. For the presentation, drizzle some beet powder over them. You can refrigerate these lychees or enjoy them as it is!

When Can You Make Lychee Shrikhand Truffle?

You can easily make this lychee shrikhand truffle recipe as a dessert after regular meals or for your house party. Since it requires minimal ingredients and less preparation time, you can even involve kids in this process. Make sure to use fresh ingredients, especially lychees. We would recommend storing it in the fridge for up to a day and not more than that. This dessert recipe tastes best when served fresh.

Why Lychee Is A Must-Have During Summer?

Lychee is not just sweet and tasty but can also packed with several health benefits that make it an absolute delight in the summer.

1. Boosts Immunity

Lychees are packed with vitamin C and have more than 100 per cent of the daily requirement of ascorbic acid (ABA) in a single serving. This helps boost your immunity like no other fruit. Vitamin C helps stimulate white blood cell activity in our body which can help it fight against foreign materials.

2. Aids Digestion

Yes, this tasty fruit is loaded with dietary fibres. These fibres help regulate bowel movement and add bulk to the stool, helping you get relief from constipation and digestive problems. Lychees also help stimulate gastric and digestive juices by promoting efficient nutrient absorption.

3. Antiviral Tendencies

Lychee has proanthocyanidins chemical compounds present in it that have strong antiviral properties. In fact, Lychee Tannin A2, a compound of this fruit, may help in preventing the spread of viruses.

4. Improves Blood Circulation

Lychee has high copper content that can help boost blood circulation in our body. Just like iron, copper is also responsible for the formation of red blood cells (RBC). More RBCs in the body mean better blood circulation and increased oxygenation of the organs.

5. Good For Skin

Since lychee is packed with vitamin C, it can help you get glowing skin. This fruit can help you fight signs of ageing and blemishes. The root cause of ageing is the production of free radicals that are caused due to oxidative stress.





Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!