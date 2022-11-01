Street-style food is much-loved not just in India, but all across the world. No matter which country you go to, you'll find an abundance of street food vendors selling all sorts of delicious food. Pancakes or crepes, for instance, will find a place at the streets of many countries. Simply pour a readymade batter onto a hot griddle, and let it cook for some time before serving it hot! Recently, a video of some street-style pancakes being made in China surfaced on Twitter. Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim posted the video on his official handle. "Perfect pancakes in China," he wrote in the caption of the video. Interestingly, the clip is reminding Indian Twitter users of none other than the humble dosa. Take a look:

The video shared by Erik Solheim was originally from a page called 'Share Travel'. It has received over 215k views and hundreds of comments and likes. In the 29-second-long clip, we can see a lady pouring a ladle full of batter onto a rotating griddle or tawa. She is then evening out the batter on the tawa with the help of a flat implement. Thanks to the rotation of the griddle, the batter is spreading out perfectly, resulting in a thin and crisp pancake which looks exactly like a giant dosa!





Twitter users from India couldn't contain their excitement on seeing the video shared by the former Norwegian diplomat. Many pointed out that the giant street-style pancake from China seemed to be exactly like a dosa. "Looks more like a large roti than a pancake. Fascinating indeed," wrote one user. "No way could I eat this pancake, but damn do I love watching it get made," said another user.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the giant pancake video? Do you think it resembles the Indian dosa? Tell us in the comments.