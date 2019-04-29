Watch: No Time For Breakfast? Make This Instant Curd Dosa Instead

Quick Breakfast: This healthy breakfast recipe is easy-to-make

If you are someone who is often late for office and ends up skipping breakfast meal in an attempt to reach office on time, then it's time you change this habit. Skipping breakfast can do your body harm in numerous ways. It not only makes the body's metabolism sluggish but also induces a lethargic feeling. If you are pressed for time and cannot prepare an elaborated breakfast meal for yourself, bring instant curd dosa to your rescue. This healthy breakfast recipe is not only easy-to-make but can also be prepared in just 10 minutes!



Mumbai-based YouTuber, Alpa Modi, in one of her videos posted on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' tells us exactly how you can make this quick breakfast at home, with only a handful of ingredients. To prepare a smooth and fine batter, blend together four essential ingredients - rice and urad dal and fenugreek seeds (methi dana) and curd. You may also add semolina, sugar and salt too in the batter. Curd lends a sour flavour to the batter and also makes sure that the texture of the dosa remains soft yet crunchy.



This instant curd dosa tastes the best when it is crisp. You can pair this dosa with chutneys of your choice. Apart from breakfast, you can also prepare this delight as a part of your tea-time snack or even pack it for your office lunch.



Here's How You Can Make Instant Curd Dosa At Home:

















