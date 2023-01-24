South Indian cuisine often find its way on our breakfast menu. Idli, dosa, upma, vada sambhar - the options and plenty. Dosa is one of the most popular dishes for breakfast, not just in south India, but all across the country. While we would love to have it as often as possible, the lack of time in the mornings stops us from making it. Dosa is traditionally made with a batter of urad dal and rice, soaked for hours and then ground to make a paste for the batter. But we found a dosa recipe that doesn't require that much time, it can be prepared in few minutes.





This instant dosa is made with atta flour and winter-special matar. It is easy to make and tastes good too. So, we are saving this recipe for all those rushed mornings when we want to treat our taste buds without putting in too much time and effort.





Green dosa made with atta and matar makes for the ideal breakfast. Photo: iStock

The recipe of atta matar dosa was shared on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. We were surprised to see that the recipe doesn't even require soda or curd. Let's see how to make this quick and easy winter-special dosa.

How To Make Instant Atta Matar Dosa I Quick And Easy Dosa Recipe:

First, peel and wash the matar. The grind it with green chillies, garlic and coriander leaves with some water in a mixer-grinder. Transfer the mixture to bowl. Add some atta, sooji, rice flour and salt to it. Keep the batter of thin consistency, so add water accordingly. Let it rest for some time. Then cook as usual on a greased pan. Your atta matar dosa is ready.





Watch the complete recipe video here and do try this delicious instant dosa recipe for a quick yet nutritious breakfast.



