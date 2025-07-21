The party never stops at Bourbon Street in New Orleans (NOLA). It was here at 2 am on a typical wild night in NOLA that I first heard about the Mad Men Effect almost a decade ago. Mad Men, the popular 2010s TV show, contributed to the resurgence of classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned. The rise of a global cocktail culture also led to the soaring sales figures of Bourbon whisky. The Kentucky Bourbon tale is one of America's legendary immigrant stories. It all began in the 1770s when European settlers arrived with rugged stills and learnings from their respective countries on how to put these stills to good use.





Bourbon might be an American original, but it is slowly finding a fan base in India, too. From five-star bars to home bar carts, this once-niche spirit is now a go-to for mixologists and drinkers looking to shake things up.





Origins

The conflicting legends that surround the origin of bourbon whiskey add to its mystique. Some credit Elijah Craig, a Baptist minister and distiller, as the first to age the product in charred oak casks that lend the Bourbon its distinctive brown hue and taste. Some link the origin to Jacob Spears, an early distiller and the first to label his product as Bourbon whiskey. I also heard another version when I was in New Orleans, which historians like Michael Veach have suggested. They believe that the spirit takes its name from Bourbon Street, where Kentucky whiskey was sold as a cheaper alternative to French cognac.





Bourbon defined

Although Bourbon as we know it became an integral part of the American landscape in the second half of the 19th century, it was finally recognised in 1964 by the United States Congress as a distinctive product of the US. Bourbon may be made anywhere in the US, but it is strongly associated with the Southern US and particularly the Bluegrass state - Kentucky. In simple terms, Kentucky Bourbon refers to a barrel-aged whiskey made primarily from corn. The US Congress recognition in 1964 also stated that Bourbon sold in the US must be produced in the country from at least 51% corn and stored in a new container of charred oak.





The popularity of Bourbons has also been driven by mixologists across the world. Nitin Goyal, the Bar Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, compares Bourbon to one of your music playlists with popular music. It's just the spirit when you're mixing for a diverse crowd. Reliable, bold and something that makes you look good behind the bar. Bourbon's unique mix of versatility, flavour complexity and versatility makes it ideal for cocktails. Just what you need for your home bar when you play mixologist:

Try these Bourbon Cocktails at home

Classic Old Fashioned

Recipe Courtesy - Nitin Goyal, Bar Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore





This classic cocktail dates back to 1881. It was believed to have been brought to the Waldorf Astoria in New York by a bartender from the Pendennis Club in Louisville, Kentucky, in the heart of Bourbon country. Nitin recommends Bourbons in the 90-100 proof range. Higher proof options like Wild Turkey 101 or Old Forester 100 stand their ground when mixed-they won't get lost in the ice or muddle.





Recipe:

Bourbon Whiskey - 60 ml

Sugar Cube - 1 Cube

Aromatic Bitters - 5 ml or 1 bar spoon

Method - Build Up

Glassware - Cut Old Fashioned

Garnish - Orange Twist

Aura

Recipe courtesy - Hiramon Paul, Bar Manager, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel





This new age cocktail incorporates truffle-infused Bourbon whiskey. Hiramon describes this as an aromatic, fruity and foamy cocktail. He recommends using freshly squeezed lime juice for the cocktail and actual truffle to infuse the whiskey.

Ingredients:

Truffle-infused bourbon whiskey - 60 ml

Egyptian hibiscus ginger flush shrub (House-made) - 30 ml

Citrus juice - 10 ml

Egg white (optional)

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice: Add ice to a cocktail shaker until it's about half full.

Add the whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup: Pour the truffle-infused bourbon, lemon juice and homemade Hibiscus shrub into the shaker.

Shake until chilled: Close the shaker and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds to combine and chill the ingredients.

Strain into a glass: Strain the mixture into a coupe glass filled with a round ice ball.

Garnish with dehydrated hibiscus flower as a sustainable practice

Smoked Maple Bourbon Sour

Recipe courtesy - Madhumita Maltesh, Executive Mixologist, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru





Madhumita recommends using a Bourbon with a good oak and vanilla profile for both classic and modern drinks.

Ingredients:

60 ml Bourbon

20 ml Fresh lemon juice

15 ml Maple syrup

Egg white (optional, for froth)

Smoke from burnt cinnamon stick (for aroma)

Method:

Dry shake all ingredients (without ice) to emulsify.

Add ice and shake well, again.

Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Infuse with cinnamon smoke for a modern twist.

Three Kentucky Bourbons for your home bar

Wild Turkey 101: Master Distiller Jimmy Russell is a Kentucky legend and the longest-tenured active master distiller in the world; he's been crafting Wild Turkey 101 for over 60 years with a high rye content that's aged in American White Oak barrels with the deepest char for more character.





Jim Beam Black: A recent avatar of the popular Kentucky Bourbon. This award-winning, full-bodied Bourbon is extra-aged with an enhanced level of elegance and refinement. The 86-proof Bourbon whisky spends years longer in American White Oak barrels than the original Jim Beam, offering the spirit its full-bodied flavour with notes of warm oak and smooth caramel.





Maker's Mark: This small-batch bourbon whiskey produced in Loretto, Kentucky, has acquired a cult following. Never bitter or sharp, Maker's Mark is made with soft red winter wheat, instead of the usual rye, for a one-of-a-kind, full-flavoured Bourbon that's easy to drink. Each and every bottle of Maker's is still hand-dipped in the signature red wax at the distillery.





