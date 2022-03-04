If we had to pick our favourite south Indian food, medu vadas would undoubtedly be at the top of the list. The crispy, deep-fried, doughnut-like vadas are an excellent recipe for any occasion. Whether you serve it with chutney, sambar, or both, this modest vada is the ultimate essence of comfort food! To create these vadas, urad dal is often soaked for hours before the batter is combined with spices and fried. And it's because of this long process that most of us just prefer to order vadas instead of making them at home. However, if you are looking for a simple and quick recipe for medu vadas, we have just what you need! This time, replace some ingredients and make a quick vada with suji! Suji helps to increase the crispiness of a dish, and at the same time, it is a good substitute in many South Indian dishes. Till now, we are sure that you must have made suji idlis, suji dosas and suji uttapam as well. So this time, learn how to make some crispy vadas with suji.





This recipe requires only a minimum of ingredients. You can easily make these vadas when hunger strikes. The best part is that if you pair some sambhar and chutneys with it, a delicious south Indian meal will be right in front of you in no time! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for these vadas.

Suji Medu Vada Recipe: Here's How To Make Suji Medu Vada

First, in a bowl, add semolina, ginger, green chilli, onion, cumin, green coriander, curry leaves and salt as per taste and mix everything well. Add curd and a little water to it and make a thick batter. Add fruit salt or sweet soda to it before making vada. Heat oil in a pan and grease your hand with oil and make the shape of vada and fry it till it becomes crispy golden. Enjoy it with chutney or sambar.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked it!