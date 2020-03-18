Street Food Of India: Craving Vada? Here Are 5 Quick And Easy Vada Recipes To Try At Home

Highlights Vada is one of the most popular snack across India

It can be relished as a breakfast staple, lunch or evening snack

Here are 5 vada recipes you can easily try at home.

A savoury fried snack from the Indian subcontinent, vada is something that is common across different regions but is eaten in different ways across states. Vadas could be like fritters, cutlets or doughnuts, and can either be made of pulses, flour or vegetables like potatoes, fashioned into various shapes before being deep fried in ghee. While south India relishes the delicious medu vada, Maharashtra loves to gorge on vada pav and north India can't stop drooling over classic dahi vada. But, did you know you can make these and much more at home too?





While we know you would love to gorge on those street-side vadas, but isn't home-cooked food all the more better? Here we have 5 ways you can cook vada at home for whenever you are craving some or when you have guests at home or a party to kick-start!





One of the most popular street foods from Mumbai, vada pao is simply irresistible. Soft and delectable potato vadas slid inside a pillowy pav, this classic snack is served with eclectic chutneys and masala. Here is a mini version of vada pao that you can try at home for those evening snacks along with a cup of tea.





Also known as Jodhpuri mirchi vada, this is not for the faint-hearted! Made with green peppers, stuffed with a heart-warming masala aloo filling, coated in besan batter and deep-fried to crispy best, you can prepare these mirchi vadas at home for a festive occasion.

A popular snack during the festival of Holi, kanji vada is a hearty melange of healing herbs and spices that are known to boost the digestive system. Kanji, also known as 'rai ka paani' is served with spongy vadas made with urad dal/ moong dal.





A quintessential south Indian breakfast, medu vada is prepared using black lentils or urad dal batter and deep fried in oil. This soul-satisfying crispy vada is best eaten with a hot and comforting bowl of sambhar and coconut chutney.





(Also Read: Medhu Vada: What Makes it Such a Popular Breakfast Treat)





Sot and spongy dumplings made of dal, immersed in yogurt and slathered over with an array of tangy, spicy chutneys and masalas, dahi vada is one of the most popular chaats found in north India. And, with those tantalising flavours of spices, no wonder we simply can't stop licking our fingers off!











Try these interesting vada recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.







