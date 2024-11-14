When winter hits, the food scene totally changes, and we're all about those cosy, comforting dishes. And what better way to enjoy the season than with a warm, sweet paratha? If you haven't tried jaggery paratha yet, you're missing out! This delicious dish is a winter favourite in Punjabi homes. It's mildly sweet and perfect for both kids and adults. Not only does it taste amazing, but it's also packed with health benefits. Jaggery, known for its iron and antioxidants, helps boost your immunity, while the fibre keeps your stomach in check. That's why it's such a popular ingredient in winter-people add it to everything from tea to kheer. If you've never tried making jaggery paratha at home, don't worry-we've got you covered with easy tips to help you nail it on your first try!

Here Are Tips To Make The Perfect Jaggery Paratha:

1. Prepare the Dough

For the perfect jaggery paratha, the dough needs to be soft and smooth. Add a pinch of salt and a bit of ghee while kneading to keep it soft. Trust us, using ghee is the secret to getting that perfect texture! If you use hard flour, it'll be tough to roll out the paratha, so make sure to pick good flour.

2. Use Lukewarm Water

When kneading the dough, always use lukewarm water. It makes the dough soft and easy to work with, giving you a smooth paratha every time.

3. Let the Dough Rest

Once your dough is ready, let it rest for at least 30 minutes. This step is key! It helps the dough get more elastic, making it way easier to roll out without cracks. Also, apply some ghee to the dough while it rests to keep it nice and soft.

4. Make the Filling

Crush the jaggery completely with your hands, making sure there are no chunks. For an extra boost of flavour, add a pinch of cardamom powder, a handful of sesame seeds, or some coarsely ground almonds. These little additions make the filling more nutritious and give it that perfect, aromatic kick.

Jaggery Paratha Recipe | How To Make Jaggery Paratha

Take a small ball of dough and roll it out. Place the jaggery filling in the centre, fold the edges up, and form it into a ball. Gently roll it out again. Heat up your pan and cook the paratha on both sides until it's crispy and golden. Brush it with some desi ghee for that extra flavour. Serve it with a dollop of curd or butter for the ultimate experience.





This paratha is also perfect for your kids' tiffin! Once it cools, just wrap it up in a file and store it in the fridge for up to two days. Enjoy a sweet, healthy treat whenever you want!









