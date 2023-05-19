When we think of banana desserts, what often comes to mind are banoffee pies, banana pancakes, banana walnut tea cakes or similar options. But if you want to enjoy something traditional, then you may have to look harder. Fortunately, your search can stop here. We have got a recipe for a yummy South Indian delicacy made using this fruit: banana appams. Unlike other types of appams (appe or paniyaram), this is not a savoury but a sweet treat. In Kerala and surrounding regions, this appam is often made for festivals and celebrations. But it is so tasty, you don't really need a special occasion to enjoy it!

Is Banana Appam Healthy?

Banana appams are not savoury, unlike most other kinds. Photo Credit: iStock

What makes these appams especially wholesome is their simple ingredients. While bananas form the base, you will also detect a hint of coconut and cardamom. No unhealthy refined sugar is added to this delicacy. Instead, good old jaggery is used to sweeten the banana appams and also lend them a nice flavour. They are also not deep-fried, which already sets them apart from many other indulgent (and heavy) treats. Rather, they are cooked in an appam or paniyaram pan - the same one used for the savoury version of this dish. Oil or ghee is used to grease the pan but in moderation.

In total, these appams don't take more than 20-25 minutes to make. They don't need hours to set or lots of preparation beforehand. Convenient and delicious too! So why don't you try your hand at making them soon? Here's the recipe:

How To Make Sweet Banana Appam At Home | Easy Recipe For Banana Paniyaram By Narayan Dutt Sharma

You should use a special appam pan to make these treats. Photo Credit: iStock

In a large bowl, add mashed bananas, rice flour, coconut, jaggery, cardamom powder, and salt to taste. Combine well. Add water gradually to the mixture, while stirring continuously and make a slightly thick batter.





In an appam pan on medium heat, heat oil and add a spoonful of the batter into each mould. Fill them until they are around 75% full. Cook the appams until the edges turn golden brown. Then flip them over and allow the other side to cook. Once lightly brown and crisp, remove them from the pan and drain on absorbent paper. Serve the banana appams hot and fresh.





Once you taste these banana appams, you will fall in love with their soft texture and the burst of flavour. If you want another wholesome sweet treat, you can also opt for banana kheer. Check out the recipe here.

