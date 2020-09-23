Make Authentic South Indian Paniyaram In The Age-Old Traditional Way - Watch Recipe Video

Traditional paniyaram recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Paniyaram is a popular south Indian breakfast meal.

Here is a traditional way to make authentic paniyaram.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Paniyaram (or paddu) is a light brown and round dumpling, which is a common breakfast meal in south India. It is light and healthy, and can also be eaten as a tea-time snack. Nowadays, there are some instant cooking techniques that people follow to make paniyaram, and some just use leftover idli or dosa batter to whip it up. But, the taste of paniyaram that you get after following the traditional method that has been used for ages is something that you can't find in the rustled up paniyaram.





So, here we have a recipe to make authentic paniyaram, which brings out its elementary features that we have always loved. The recipe video from YouTube channel 'Beyond Dining Co By Chef Raji' deploys the 4 essential steps to make this delicacy - Soaking, Grinding, Fermentation, Cooking.





Watch: South Indian Paniyaram Recipe Video:

(Also Read: How To Make Stuffed Paniyaram At Home)





Combine broken rice or idli rice, add some poha, methi and a handful of chana dal and urad dal. Wash and soak these in water overnight or for at least 5 hours. Grind it and leave it for fermentation, again for 4-5 hours, then add salt to it.





Make tempering of oil, mustard seeds, sliced curry leaves, chopped chillies and chopped onions. You can also add veggies like carrots, peas, beans or others, to the tempering. Let it cool down and mix with the paniyaram batter and pour the whole batter in greased paniyaram pan and cook them on both the sides. You can use cast iron or non-stick paniyaram pan.





Serve it with coconut chutney and enjoy a healthy and hearty south Indian meal.











