The heat and temperature these days are so hot that no food suits us. Our daily meals have started to make us feel heavy and bloated. Some of you may even feel nauseated. In this blazing heat, we all want glasses of drinks and bowls of fruits that instantly chill us. But, just drinks and fruits are not enough to satisfy the hunger. One needs to have a proper meal. So, this summer, how about giving your recipes a twist and making something with coconut?! Coconut is refreshing and light to have in summer. You can add them to any meal, which will be light on the stomach. Here we have some yummy coconut recipes that are perfect for summer:





Here 7 Coconut Recipes For Summer

We know that this isn't your regular biryani recipe, but it is surely worth a try! This tantalising delicacy will not disappoint you. White basmati rice cooked with local spices, succulent chicken pieces, and creamy coconut milk gives it a fantastic texture and taste.





This fiery Coorgi vegetarian preparation is quick to prepare and a real treat for the taste buds. Mushrooms are cooked with a variety of spices and a dash of coconut vinegar, which takes the flavour to another level.





The aroma of curry leaves and fresh coconut adds flavour to this delicious recipe of coconut rice, which is popular in south India. Coconut rice is an easy and quick lunch recipe that is light on the stomach and high in nutrients.





Want to have a completely new taste? This recipe is what you need! It's a popular Burmese dish with chicken and noodles cooked in mild spices and coconut milk. A perfect, delectable, whole meal ready in about 30 minutes. This is going to fill you up with delicious flavours!





Kokum and coconut milk are used to make this kadhi. Doesn't that sound delicious? This recipe also includes besan, hing, and some basic spices to give the dish that extra zing. It can also be a good option for people who avoid milk and other dairy products in their diet.





Red bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, peas, zucchini, and bamboo shoots are cooked in unsweetened coconut milk infused with delicate Thai flavours. This dish has an earthy aroma and taste and goes well with rice.

Despite its Thai origins, sticky mango rice is popular throughout South and Southeast Asia. This traditional summer dessert, also known as Khao Neow Ma Muang, is made with sticky rice, mangoes, coconut milk, salt, and sugar or palm sugar.











This summer, try out these delightful recipes and let us know which one was your favourite!