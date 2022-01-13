Just admit it, you bought the bananas, kept them in a corner of your kitchen and forgot all about it. Now that you see them again after days, they might be on the verge of going bad. If that's the situation you are in right now, don't throw away those bananas! Instead, turn them into some delicious recipes. There are endless possibilities of making something from the leftover bananas. You can turn them into fritters, pakodas, a delectable dessert and whatnot. So, to introduce you to those recipes, here we have seven ways in which you can make use of bananas. Find them below:





Here Are 7 Recipes You Can Make From Bananas:

Banana Walnut Cake is a simple and delicious sweet treat made at home. It pairs well with tea or coffee because of its gooey, soft, and crumbly texture. The coarse, slightly bitter taste of walnuts in the recipe perfectly complements the banana flavour.

For the uninitiated, 'bonda' is a crispy fried dumpling from South India that is soft and mushy on the inside. They're primarily savoury, so they're a refreshing tea-time snack; however, banana bonda has a slight sweetness to it, but it still pairs well with an evening cup of tea.

This delicious spiced banana bread recipe is a great way to use up those bananas. After a heavy meal, you can easily serve this bread at any of your gatherings. And if you serve them with a scoop of ice cream, you're in for a real treat!

Pazham-Pori is a one-of-a-kind snack that never fails to impress us with its simplicity and flavour explosion. These delectable banana fritters, coated in refined flour batter, boast a medley of flavours that are impossible to resist.

If you are looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, then nothing is better than this banana pudding! It is easy to make and delicious. You can even make this recipe when you have guests coming over.

In this recipe, banana bread slices are cut and spread with cheese. This sweet and creamy sandwich is toasted in a grill toaster or skillet with butter to make it extra crisp. And there you have it! A gooey delight is ready to be relished.

Bacon is an American breakfast classic. However, if you want to make a vegan version of it, you can easily make it with banana peels! This recipe makes use of a bunch of sauces and spices and then baked to bring that bacon texture.

Try out these delish banana recipes today, and let us know which one you like the most.