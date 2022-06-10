Poha is possible one of the most popular breakfast items across India. It is light, healthy and fulfilling to the core. And the best part is, poha is versatile and helps you prepare an extensive range of dishes. In fact, every region across India has some popular poha-based breakfast dishes to offer. Indore has the popular Indori poha, Bengal has chirer polao and Gujarat has chiwda (fried poha). But the state that dominates the poha-based recipes is Maharashtra. Visit any Maharashtrian household, you will find poha as the staple food for breakfast. You will find kanda poha, dadpe poha, Karwar poha and more. Each of these dishes taste different from the other and is delicious to the core. One such unique poha recipe we recently came across is Kolache poha/pohe.





Kolache pohe is basically poha soaked in coconut milk, with some other ingredients added to it. It makes for a popular breakfast in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Kolache poha has a sweet-and-sour flavour and is light on stomach. The best part is, you need just a few minutes to prepare this dish. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Konkani-Style Poha Recipe | How To Make Kolache Pohe:

To make this dish, you need poha (try to get the thicker ones), coconut milk, jaggery, tamarind pulp, green chillies, jeera, mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves, red chilli, ghee, coriander and salt.

To start with, mix tamarind pulp, jaggery, coriander, green chillies and salt in coconut milk. Always dilute the tamarind pulp with water; even its always good to dilute the jaggery in water and strain before using it.





Once the milk for the kolache poha is ready, add a tadka to it. To prepare the tadka, heat ghee in a pan, add red chilli, mustard seeds and jeera to it. Then add hing and curry leaves and wait till the spices splutter.





Finally, when all the elements get read, add the tadka to the milk and then add the milk in already washed poha. Always remember, if you use the regular poha, then do not soak it for long - this will make the poha mushy. Besides, you can also use aval, or the red rice poha, for the recipe.





