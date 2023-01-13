Self-starvation is not necessary for weight loss. To attain your fitness goals, you just need to change your lifestyle and diet. Replace high-fat foods with nutritious, low-calorie items to speed up your weight loss process. One such ingredient that is perfect for a dieter's diet is green chickpeas, also known as 'hara chana' or 'chholia' in Hindi. Due to its high nutritional value, this legume is very popular throughout the winter. It is a member of the "Fabaceae" or bean family, which primarily grows in the winter, and has a black (kala) chana appearance. This vibrant ingredient has a slightly sweet flavour and is frequently used in pulao in place of green peas. It is also best used for potato curries.





Here's an interesting new addition to the list. If you're wondering how to eat green chana as a quick snack for weight loss, we've got a delicious recipe for you. It's known as Green Chana Chaat. From promoting weight loss, to better digestion, blood sugar regulation, and more, this chana chaat can be an excellent addition to the diet.

Benefits Of Green Chana

1. Promotes Weight Loss

Green chickpeas are high in fibre. Eating meals high in fibre helps you attain satiety sooner. Since fiber-rich meals take longer to chew and digest in the digestive tract, this satiating effect lasts longer.

2. Healthy Heart

Hara chana's high mineral content, particularly magnesium and potassium, promotes heart health and helps to avoid excessive blood pressure.

3. Boost Hair Growth

While a lack of protein can cause a variety of issues, including hair loss, thinning, and breaking. Eating foods high in protein, such as green chickpeas, can promote hair development while also improving hair quality.

Green Chana Chaat Recipe: How To Make Green Chana Chaat

Also known as Hara Bhara Chana Chaat, this recipe is sure to impress your taste buds. To begin, pressure cook the soaked green chana in three cups of water for two to three whistles or until done.

Put them in a kadhai and cook them until the water has completely evaporated.

In a bowl, place the cooked chana. Mix in the onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, red chilli powder, and lemon juice.

Serve with a cup of chai or coffee and enjoy! For more delicious chickpea recipes, click here.





