Protein-rich hara chana masala sabzi is more like bhurji made with boiled and mashed hara chana along with mashed boiled potato.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 25, 2021 10:46 IST

Hara chana masala recipe is a must-try.

  • Hara chana (green chickpeas) is extremely rich in proteins.
  • Try this amazing hara chana masala recipe.
  • Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

If you love chane, both black chickpeas and white chickpeas, try green chickpeas also in winters. Just like its more popular counterparts, hara chana tastes amazing and offers a range of health benefits too. With the similar nutty taste, the same meaty texture, hara chana should go to your chana-based dishes this season, when it's available in its fresh avatar. Hara chana looks exactly like kala chana, except the difference in the colour.

Here are the health benefits of hara chana you should know about:

Green chickpeas are abundant in proteins, meaning they are highly satiating, good for weight loss and provide lots of energy in this grim weather when our spirits usually dip low.

Green chickpeas are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, making them perfect to have this time of the year to boost immunity and avoid winter flus.

Hare chane are rich in vitamin B9 or folate, which may help elevate our mood and manage anxiety and depression.

(Also Read: How To Make Chatpata Hara Chana Chaat At Home - See Video

Hara Chana Recipe:

This dish is one of the best ways to include the nutritious and tasty cholia in your winter diet. This masala sabzi is more like bhurji made with boiled and mashed hara chana along with mashed boiled potato. Onion and tomatoes masala add loads of flavours and depth to the sabzi. Green chillies, ginger and garlic add their own distinct flavours to it.
You can pair this electrifying sabzi with roti, paratha or rice, In fact, you'll even like it with puri, pav or even bread toast.

Click here for the full recipe. 
 

Tags:  High Protein DietChana RecipeChickpeas
