Peas, the unsung heroes of winter veggies, take centre stage in this mouthwatering Matar Ghugni recipe that will transport your taste buds straight to the heart of UP and Bihar. Move over spinach and fenugreek, because we're diving into a world of flavor that's as traditional as it gets! In the chilly season, when Matar Paratha, Kachori, and Matar Nimona are making waves, Matar Ghughni steals the show with its irresistible aroma and rich taste. A popular dish hailing from Bihar and UP, this versatile delight can be savoured with puris, paranthas, rotis, or simply as a snack. And guess what? It's not just a regional favourite - food enthusiasts from all corners rave about its delectable taste.





Why should you eat Matar Ghugni?

Well, apart from its heavenly taste, Matar Ghughni packs a nutritional punch. Loaded with iron, fibre, vitamins A, B, D, protein, and antioxidants, it's a feast for your taste buds and a treat for your health. So, if you haven't experienced the joy of Matar Ghughni yet, now's the time to make it happen!

Health Benefits of Peas:







Peas aren't just tiny green delights; they're nutrient powerhouses. Packed with iron and fibre, peas keep your digestion in top shape. From aiding bowel movements to promoting gut health, these little wonders are a must-add to your winter menu.











Now, let's dive into the magic of Matar Ghughni with our easy-to-follow recipe:





How to Make Matar Ghugni | Matar Ghugni Recipe







Get ready to embrace the winter vibes with this authentic UP-Bihar special. Mustard oil and garlic take centre stage to create a dish that's as genuine as it gets. Follow our quick steps:











Heat 3 tablespoons of mustard oil in a pan.





Add asafoetida and cumin seeds, then toss in the onions and fry for a burst of flavour. Introduce 2 cups of peas and stir until they become soft.





Sprinkle in salt and add the magical mix of crushed garlic, green chilli, ginger, and green coriander paste.





Time to spice it up! Add cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric, and garam masala. Stir and fry until the peas are cooked to perfection.





Finish it off with a sprinkle of green coriander and a splash of lemon juice. Mix and pair it with your favourite cheese.





Voila! In just 20 minutes, you have a bowl of comfort and flavour. Feeling adventurous? Throw in some finely chopped potatoes for that extra oomph. This winter, don't miss out on the joy of relishing our delicious green pea ghugni. Trust us; your taste buds will thank you!




